U.S. says steel rebar imports being dumped in U.S. market

WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from Japan, Taiwan and Turkey were being dumped in the U.S. market at below fair value.

As part of its decision, it assigned preliminary dumping margins of 209.46 percent for Japanese exporters, including Jonan Steel Corp and Kyoei Steel Ltd. It assigned margins ranging up to 29.47 percent for Taiwanese exporters and up to 7.07 percent for Turkish producers.

The preliminary determination follows a petition for an investigation by a U.S. rebar trade coalition and its members: Commercial Metals Co, Gerdau SA's Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc, Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc .

Steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, is used in construction to help strengthen structures and lessen the impact from stressors such as tension and temperature.

Imports of rebar in 2015 were valued at an estimated $108.69 million from Japan, $17.57 million from Taiwan and $674.40 million from Turkey, according to the department. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)