U.S. finds Japanese, Turkish rebar exports dumped

GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors skittish as oil enters bear territory; eyes on China stocks
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments
WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, and subsidization by Turkey.
The decision, announced in a statement, could lead to anti-dumping duties being slapped on Japanese exporters ranging from 206.43 percent to 209.46 percent, and on Turkish exporters of 5.39 percent to 8.17 percent. In addition, Turkish exporters face anti-subsidy duties of 16.21 percent. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b