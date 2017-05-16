版本:
U.S. finds Japanese, Turkish rebar exports dumped

WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, and subsidization by Turkey.

The decision, announced in a statement, could lead to anti-dumping duties being slapped on Japanese exporters ranging from 206.43 percent to 209.46 percent, and on Turkish exporters of 5.39 percent to 8.17 percent. In addition, Turkish exporters face anti-subsidy duties of 16.21 percent. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
