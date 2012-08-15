版本:
U.S. Treasury prices Sterling Fin's public offer at $20 per share

Aug 14 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it will sell 5.7 million shares that it holds in Sterling Financial Corp stock at $20 per share.

The treasury expects to receive $113.3 million in net proceeds from the offering, following which it would no longer hold any shares of the bank holding company's common stock.

