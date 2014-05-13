REFILE-INSIGHT-From black to green: U.S. billionaire's "Road to Damascus"

(Refiles to clarify in lead that Steyer is vowing to punish
lawmakers who oppose climate change action)
By Richard Valdmanis, Fergus Jensen and Sonali Paul
BOSTON/JAKARTA/MELBOURNE May 13 Billionaire Tom
Steyer has rapidly become one of America's most visible
environmental advocates, vowing to punish lawmakers who oppose
climate change action and pledging to spend up to $100 million
to put the issue center stage in the Nov. 4 elections.
His in-your-face tactics have made him fierce enemies on the
right who accuse him of hypocrisy and claim that he made much of
his fortune through investments in fossil fuel energy at
Farallon Capital Management, the San Francisco-based hedge fund
he founded in 1986.
Steyer, 56, stepped down as co-managing partner of Farallon
in 2012 to devote himself to full-time activism because, as he
later wrote, he "no longer felt comfortable being at a firm that
was invested in every single sector of the global economy,
including tar sands and oil."
But he has provided few details of the extent of those
fossil fuel investments or how he profited from them. He said in
July 2013 that when he had left Farallon, which manages much of
his estimated $1.6 billion wealth, he had instructed the fund to
divest his holdings in fossil fuels. Neither he nor Farallon has
said whether that process has been completed. Farallon declined
to comment.
A spokesman for Steyer declined to comment for this article.
Until now, most of the conservative ire against Steyer has
focused on Farallon's energy investment record in the United
States. Little attention has been paid to foreign investments
such as its forays into Asian coal.
During Steyer's tenure, Farallon helped finance coal project
acquisitions in Indonesia and Australia valued at more than $2
billion and covering some of the region's biggest mines, some of
which swiftly ramped up production afterward, according to a
close examination by Reuters of company disclosures and
interviews with people involved in the deals.
While Farallon has not made public its shares in these
deals, sources familiar with the fund's dealings say they
amounted to at least several hundred million dollars.
The Asian coal investments were mostly conducted through
Noonday - a unit of Farallon set up by Steyer's deputy, Andrew
Spokes, in 2004. Spokes co-led Farallon from 2007 and succeeded
Steyer after his departure. In Steyer's final note to investors
in 2012, he said Spokes "embodies values in which I believe and
which distinguish our firm."
People familiar with Steyer's management of Farallon said
that while his main focus was on the United States, he would
have signed off on those foreign deals and, as co-managing
partner, would have shared in their profits.
"The discretion to make or break any investment rested with
him," said a Farallon investor, who asked not to be named.
The ramped-up production at the Indonesia mines contributed
to Asia's coal boom as demand for fuel surged in China and India
and prices soared, according to industry analysts.
Farallon's investments in Indonesia and Australia included
projects that raised concern among local environmental groups
over air and water pollution and coal's role in global carbon
emissions, which contribute to global warming.
Under Steyer's stewardship, Farallon grew to become one of
the world's largest hedge funds. Farallon's regulatory filings
show energy currently makes up nearly 9 percent of its overall
$19 billion portfolio.
"He made us a lot of money and his attitude has always been
'whatever it will take to make money,'" said one former investor
with his fund, who asked not be named because of his ongoing
relationship with Steyer.
REWARDED WELL
As Steyer has become a bigger voice in U.S. politics, the
Republican party and other conservative groups have sharply
escalated their attacks on the big Democratic donor, raising
questions about how he made his money.
Conservative attacks on Steyer's record have mainly focused
on his fund's involvement in U.S. energy companies like Kinder
Morgan, which has plans to expand an oil sands pipeline
to Canada's West Coast. Just before Steyer left Farallon in
2012, the fund held $125 million worth of Kinder Morgan
securities, along with $220 million in shares of Nexen, a
Canadian oil sands producer, according to U.S. filings.
Farallon's investments contrast with Steyer's aggressive
campaign against fossil fuels in North America, in which he has
targeted politicians who support TransCanada's proposed Keystone
XL pipeline from Canada to the United States and has urged
universities to sell off their coal stocks, saying "a coal free
portfolio is a good investment strategy."
While little noticed, in Indonesia, Farallon helped finance
the leveraged buyout of three coal companies, including the
country's No. 2 coal miner Adaro Energy in 2005.
Indonesia is the world's biggest coal exporter, according to the
U.S. Department of Energy.
Farallon's involvement in the Adaro deal laid the foundation
for a 60 percent expansion in production at the firm that was
lucrative for all involved, said Edwin Soeryadjaya, chairman of
Saratoga Capital, which owns a major stake in Adaro. The Adaro
buyout was valued at about $1 billion, according to Adaro's
website.
A source involved in the deal said Farallon's share included
$110 million in loans, and a direct purchase for $5.5 million of
an 11 percent stake in the company that later surged in value.
"They were bullish on making money ... If they didn't like
it they wouldn't go with it, but for that they were rewarded
very well," Soeryadjaya told Reuters.
Farallon's Noonday unit approached Adaro when Asian coal
prices were $50 a tonne. When Adaro went public in 2008, coal
prices were $170 a tonne, yielding a solid return for investors.
Adaro's coal output during that period soared 60 percent to 38.5
million tonnes.
Farallon made other inroads into Indonesian coal too,
including helping to finance an Indonesian-led consortium's
purchase of Berau Coal, Indonesia's fifth largest
producer, in 2004 and Indonesian mining company Bumi Resources'
$500 million acquisition of Kaltim Prima Coal from BP
and Rio Tinto in 2003. Production jumped at those mines, too.
The amount of money that Farallon contributed in these deals
remains unclear.
David Price, senior coal analyst at consultants IHS, said
the leveraged buyouts funded by Farallon were important for
raising Indonesia's coal production, which quadrupled between
2002 and 2012 and triggered worries among environmentalists
about pollution and carbon emissions.
"There was an enormous amount of Chinese demand for imported
coal. So there was incentive to increase production," Price
said. "At the same time the leveraged buyouts were instrumental.
Everyone knew at the time that the first thing the buyers would
do was ramp up production in order to regain their capital
expenditure as quickly as possible."
A source familiar with Farallon disputed any link between
the hedge fund's investments and the surge in coal production,
saying the investments did not give the fund any say on the
Indonesian companies' operations. "The biggest friend to rising
production is prices, and Farallon can't take credit for that,"
the source said.
The Adaro mining site in Tanjung, South Kalimantan, produces
some of the world's cleanest coal - with low sulfur content and
low ash, industry experts said. But there is still air pollution
from coal dust and pollution of the Balangan River that Adaro
uses to channel coal out on barges, said Arif Fiyanto, an
activist at Greenpeace Indonesia, whose team monitors the area.
Saratoga Capital's Soeryadjaya said Adaro worked hard to
minimize impact on local communities.
CLIMATE CONCERNS
Farallon's investments in Australia, meanwhile, laid the
groundwork for the fund to become the biggest shareholder of
Whitehaven Coal, which is developing one of the country's
biggest remaining coal reserves, Maules Creek. The mine has
become a lightning rod for environmentalists worried it will
deplete water supplies and destroy a forest, while producing
coal that will add to carbon pollution.
Farallon provided a loan of $335 million for entrepreneur
Nathan Tinkler's acquisition of the mine in 2009, according to a
source familiar with the deal. Tinkler's company, Aston
Resources, went public in 2010 and then was taken over by miner
Whitehaven Coal in 2012.
Farallon loaned Tinkler more money to buy other mines, but
when that loan came due in the midst of slumping world coal
prices, cash-strapped Tinkler had to repay Farallon in the form
of half of his stake in Whitehaven. Farallon became Whitehaven's
top shareholder by the end of 2013, after Steyer's departure,
according to public filings. Whitehaven's share price had
nosedived more than 60 percent over the preceding two years.
"Early investors made a lot of money. Farallon were part of
that," said a person familiar with the Maules Creek loan. But he
noted investments made later, including those by Farallon, were
showing losses. "It's been a rollercoaster," the source said.
The Maules Creek mine is due to start producing in 2015.
Green groups, farmers, local Aboriginals and the community in
the surrounding area worry it will destroy the Leard State
Forest, hurt farms, spread coal dust on nearby towns, and damage
sacred indigenous sites.
Whitehaven says it went through a rigorous environmental
approval process and all of the issues have been addressed. The
Maules Creek mine won state and federal environmental approvals
following a three-year process, which included a court challenge
by environmentalists.
"It (Maules Creek) has become the focus point for a lot of
people who are concerned about inaction on climate change," said
Georgina Woods, New South Wales coordinator for the Lock the
Gate Alliance, a coalition of environmental groups.
When Farallon won its initial stake in Whitehaven in 2012,
Steyer, too, was worrying about climate change.
He quit in October 2012 after what he later described as a
"Road to Damascus" awakening about the importance of tackling
the issue, which he calls "the challenge of our generation." He
has since devoted time and millions of dollars to philanthropic
causes, most centering around climate change.
(Additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Rory Carroll,
editing by Ross Colvin)