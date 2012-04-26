UPDATE 2-After Apple, Amazon, too, may be in for wild ride

By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
April 26 Analysts may be optimistic about
Amazon.com's growth prospects, but with this week's blowout
earnings from Apple and Amazon's own lofty share price to live
up to, some traders are starting to hedge their bets.
The options market is gearing up for Amazon shares
to jump or fall about 7 percent once the world's largest
Internet retailer reports quarterly earnings after the bell on
Thu rsday, and the bias is shifting slightly toward expectations
of a decline.
Wall Street expects Amazon to report earnings of 7 cents a
share on revenue of $12.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. But some traders say Apple Inc's performance
has raised the bar.
Shares of the iPad maker and tech titan surged about 9
percent o n W ednesday after the company said first-quarter
earnings leapt 94 percent to $11.6 billion, or $12.30 a share.
"Amazon expectations may be higher than normal on the back
of Apple earnings," TD Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist
JJ Kinahan said.
"One statistic to keep in mind is that Amazon shares are up
more than 10.5 percent since their last earnings release in late
January," he said. "So they may have to beat the expected 7
cents earnings per share in order to rally significantly."
By midday Thursday, there was more activity in Amazon puts -
options designed to defend against a falling share price - than
Amazon calls, particularly in the weekly options that expire on
Friday after the close.
Among the busiest puts were the weekly $170, $180 and $190
strikes, according to Joe Bell, senior equity analyst at options
research firm Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati.
Amazon shares were last changing hands at $194.56, up about
0.2 percent on the day.
A 7 percent move in Amazon shares would still be below the
stock's average move on earnings reports, which is plus or minus
8.03 percent, according to Bespoke Investment Group in Harrison,
New York.
TURNING BEARISH?
Bell said the shift reversed a bias toward Amazon calls that
had prevailed over the past 10 days and could mean investors are
hedging against an earnings disappointment or establishing
"outright bearish bets."
If the latter, they may have drawn inspiration from StarMine
data, a Thomson Reuters company, which holds the retail giant's
shares should be trading around $30 rather than more than $190.
Sridharan Raman, a StarMine analyst, said that is because
the company's share price means the market expects Amazon to
grow earnings at a 33 percent rate over the next 10 years, "and
that's overly optimistic."
"The bulls are arguing that investment in the cloud and in
selling content should pay off this year, making up for last
year's less-than-stellar operating margin," said Dan Nathan, a
co-founder of RiskReversal.com, who owns Amazon May put options.
"A material uptick in operating margins in 2012 would not be
enough to justify the stock trading at about 150 times 2012
expected earnings."
By mid-afternoon on Thursday, Amazon option volume consisted
of 53,000 puts and 42,000 calls, yielding a put-to-call ratio of
1.26, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Analysts in general have been fairly optimistic about the
company. Some say naysayers overlook Amazon's role as an
operator of online platforms that let third-party merchants sell
to its customers via Amazon.com.
These can be more profitable than traditional retail
operations because Amazon does not have to buy products or store
them as inventory.
A strong first quarter for EBay Inc, a leader in
e-commerce, has many betting Amazon will deliver a pleasant
surprise as well.
Analysts at Tiburon Research Group said in a note to clients
they expect Amazon "to absolutely crush consensus earnings per
share estimates," predicting earnings of 21 cents per share on
revenue of $12.909 billion, with higher-margin third party sales
a big contributor.
Even though puts are outpacing calls in the options market,
volume has not been excessive, said Tim Biggam, strategist at
options trading firm TradingBlock.
He added that to some, the stock may not look as
over-valued as it did last year, when it traded above $240.
"The valuation of Amazon shares is still rich but has
tempered, so option players seem a little bit more comfortable
at the present stock levels of around $195," he said.