CORRECTED-S&P 500 tech index edges toward $5 trillion while Apple steals spotlight

(Corrects second paragraph to say $5 trillion, not $5 billion)
By Rodrigo Campos and Noel Randewich
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO May 4 While some
investors have been waiting for Apple's market capitalization to
reach $1 trillion, those looking for big round numbers might be
better off looking to the S&P 500 technology index as a whole,
which is approaching the $5 trillion mark.
The S&P 500 technology index, which includes Apple
Inc, will hit $5 trillion in about two months if its
growth of 16 percent so far in 2017 continues at the same pace.
Apple is already the world's most valuable publicly traded
company, and its weight within the S&P 500 in recent
decades has been rivaled only by Exxon Mobil and
Microsoft.
The iPhone maker's market capitalization recently reached a
record $774 billion after increasing 27 percent so far in 2017.
If Apple continues to grow at that rate, its market
capitalization will hit $1 trillion in October.
"Investors see the big numbers, the hoopla surrounding
hitting one of these arbitrary levels..." said Kim Forrest,
senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh. "Hitting those milestones often attracts more
investors," she added.
Apple accounted for as much as 4.9 percent of the S&P 500 in
September 2012, but its share of the index has since slipped to
3.8 percent.
In comparison, Exxon Mobil accounted for 5.3 percent of the
S&P 500 in December 2008, while Microsoft briefly
accounted for 4.9 percent of the index in 2000.
Apple recently accounted for 15.1 percent of the S&P 500
technology index, down from a peak of 21.8 percent in 2012.
The technology index recently traded at 17.4 times expected
earnings, down a little from a month ago but otherwise near
highs not seen since 2008, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
Shares of Apple edged down 0.3 percent on Wednesday after
the company reported its March-quarter results on Tuesday and
said sales of iPhones fell, surprising investors.
Still, at least four analysts raised their share price
target for Apple.
While global smartphone sales have lost steam in recent
years, investors remain optimistic that Apple will mark the 10th
anniversary of the iPhone with new models that give a major
boost to sales.
The median analyst 12-month price target for Apple on
Wednesday was $160. Hitting that target implies a 9 percent rise
from current levels, which would put Apple's market
capitalization at $836 billion, excluding the effect of
potential stock buybacks.
Still, analyst price targets are a poor predictor of stock
performance, and a stock's past performance often says little
about what it will do in the future.
In February, Warren Buffett told CNBC that Apple was likely
to hit a $1 trillion market value before his own holding
company, Berkshire Hathaway, which has a market value
of $410 billion after its stock rose 2 percent so far in 2017.
Steep stock gains driven by optimism about upcoming iPhones
are unlikely to continue at the same pace, said Shebly Seyrafi,
analyst at FBN Securities. But he recommends the stock and even
increased his own price target to $160 from $155 following
Apple's quarterly report.
"It's a value play that should be bought at current levels,"
Seyrafi said.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Noel Randewich)