Apple tops $800 billion market cap for first time

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 9 Apple Inc became the
first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market
capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it
crossed the $700 billion threshold.
The iPhone maker's shares have gained 33 percent this year
and almost 50 percent since the U.S. election in November, and
the company now represents about 4 percent of the $21.7 trillion
that makes up the entire S&P 500 index.
"It's just reflective of how powerful a franchise it is. It
may be the most powerful franchise in the country today," said
Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey, whose firm does not own the stock.
"Considering that it has a limited number of products, it
has really dominated that market in a way that few companies
have, and it's been able to retain margins despite lots of
competitors."
Stock buybacks have also bolstered Apple shares, with the
company reducing its actual share count by 20.9 percent and the
average diluted shares outstanding by 20.5 percent over the past
four years, according to Standard & Poor's data.
The closing market cap of $802.8 billion was larger than the
economies of 45 of the 50 U.S. states, topped only by Illinois,
Florida, New York, Texas and California.
Billionaire Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway
has disclosed a stake of roughly $20 billion in Apple,
said on Monday he had grown more fond of the company because he
could "very easily determine" the iPhone maker's competitive
position "and who is trying to chase them."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)