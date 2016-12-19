NYSE Arca says suspends trading due to "technical issue"

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 19 NYSE Arca said on Monday it would suspend trading at 10:50 am ET (1550 GMT) over a technical issue.
The exchange said it expected trading to resume at 11:05 ET (1605 GMT), noting in its emailed status alert that it was a "critical issue."
All orders on NYSE Arca will be canceled, the exchange said.
NYSE Arca handles roughly 10 percent of daily volume in U.S. exchanges. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.