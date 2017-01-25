版本:
Dow's climb from 10,000 to 20,000 was unusually slow

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial
Average hit 20,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday
in an ascent from 10,000 that has taken almost two decades. 
    It took just 42 sessions for the Dow to climb between 19,000
and 20,000, the second-fastest rise between 1,000-point
milestones in the average's 120-year history. 
    The Dow's surge in recent months has been fueled by
expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will deregulate
banks and stimulate the economy. Hitting 20,000 is seen by some
as a psychological milestone that underscores Wall Street's
recent optimism.  
    But longer-term, the Dow's performance appears less
impressive. Its ascent from 10,000 to 20,000, doubling in value,
has been sluggish compared to the time it took for the Dow to
double in value three times in the late 1980s and 1990s. 
    If the Dow closes above 20,000 on Wednesday, it will have
taken nearly 18 years for the average to double after it closed
at 10,000 in early 1999 at the height of the dot-com boom. 
 Dow close:       Month:     Years between
                             doubling:
             625  April '59              30
           1,250   Sept '83              24
           2,500   July '87               4
           5,000    Nov '95               8
          10,000  March '99               3
 (mid-day)20,000    Jan '17              18
 
    
 (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
