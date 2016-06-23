S&P 500 E-mini futures turn negative as votes counted in UK referendum

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 S&P 500 futures turned
negative on Thursday after Newcastle, seen as a safe "remain"
district, reported only a marginal win in Britain's referendum
over whether to stay in the European Union.
S&P 500 E-mini futures were down 0.4 percent, giving up
earlier gains. Earlier on Thursday, U.S. stocks rallied as Wall
Street bet strongly that Britons would vote to remain part of
the European Union, potentially avoiding a hit to European trade
and its consequences to global economic growth.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)