S&P 500 E-mini futures turn negative as votes counted in UK referendum

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 S&P 500 futures turned negative on Thursday after Newcastle, seen as a safe "remain" district, reported only a marginal win in Britain's referendum over whether to stay in the European Union.

S&P 500 E-mini futures were down 0.4 percent, giving up earlier gains. Earlier on Thursday, U.S. stocks rallied as Wall Street bet strongly that Britons would vote to remain part of the European Union, potentially avoiding a hit to European trade and its consequences to global economic growth. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)