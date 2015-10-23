US STOCKS-Techs lead Wall St higher; S&P 500 erases 2015 loss

* S&P 500 back in positive territory for the year
* Alphabet, Microsoft spark rally in tech stocks
* Whirlpool forecast disappoints
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 2.3 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 23 A tech share rally drove U.S. stocks up
sharply for a second day on Friday as earnings from companies
including Microsoft beat analysts' expectations, while
healthcare shares rebounded from recent losses.
The gains left the S&P 500 in positive territory for the
year and above its 200-day moving average for the first time
since Aug. 19.
An unexpected rate cut in China added to the positive tone
for U.S. stocks, which also registered gains for the week.
Microsoft shares rose 10.1 percent to $52.87, their
highest in 15 years, after adjusted revenue beat expectations
for the ninth quarter in a row.
Microsoft gave the biggest boost to the three indexes,
accounting for nearly a fifth of the Dow's gain and leading a
strong rally in technology stocks. The S&P technology sector
jumped 3.0 percent, leading gains among major sectors.
Alphabet, Google's new holding company, and Amazon
soared to record intraday highs after results beat
expectations. Alphabet ended up 5.6 percent at $719.33, while
Amazon rose 6.2 percent to $599.03.
Facebook Inc. and Twitter also jumped, with
Facebook rising above $100 for the first time.
"It's being driven by the good earnings" from a number of
companies, said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois. That may change the view on
earnings "as people sit back and evaluate."
"Companies with big international exposure have a big drag
due to forex, but looking past that, companies are doing well."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 157.54 points,
or 0.9 percent, to 17,646.7, the S&P 500 gained 22.64
points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,075.15 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 111.81 points, or 2.27 percent, to 5,031.86.
For the week, the Dow rose 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 gained
2.1 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 3 percent.
The S&P 500 is now up 0.8 percent for the year so far and up
7.1 percent for October.
Analyst sentiment on overall third-quarter earnings has
improved following the string of strong results from blue chips.
S&P 500 earnings for the period are now expected to have
declined a more modest 2.8 percent, compared with a decline of
4.9 percent forecast at the start of the reporting season,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Among other gainers, Procter & Gamble rose 2.9
percent to $77.03 after its profit beat estimates.
Not all of the day's earnings news was upbeat, though.
Shares of Whirlpool Corp dropped 8.7 percent to
$145.90 after executives said currency would subtract $2.5
billion from the appliance maker's annual revenue.
Whirlpool lowered its 2015 expectations even as it posted
higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Overseas, China's central bank cut interest rates for the
sixth time since November in another attempt to jumpstart a
slowing economy.
NYSE advancers outnumbered decliners 1,806 to 1,252, for a
1.44-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,872 issues rose and 956 fell,
for a 1.96-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and 14 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 133 new highs and 65 lows.
About 7.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.3 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)