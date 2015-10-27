US STOCKS-Wall St slips on rate uncertainty, earnings

* Crude oil lower; energy shares slip
* Rite Aid surges on reports Walgreens in buyout talks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 27 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday on
uncertainty over the U.S. rate outlook and disappointing results
from Ford and other companies.
Data showing U.S. business investment plans fell for a
second straight month in September added to the weaker tone.
Shares of Apple, the biggest company by market
capitalization, fell 0.6 percent at $114.55 ahead of its
results.
Ford dropped 5 percent to $14.89 after quarterly
results missed expectations, while JetBlue Airways Corp
fell 3.2 percent to $25.36 after it said it will make less money
per mile in October than it did a year ago.
Shares of other airlines also fell, and the Dow Jones
transportation average dropped 2.6 percent.
The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting. While
expectations for a rate hike this week are slim, investors are
looking for clues on when the Fed will begin to raise interest
rates.
"Tonight is Apple and that's going to be a big driver, and
it's probably why the market is kind of floppy today, coupled
with the fact we're going to get the Fed statement tomorrow.
That's going to be parsed every way possible," said Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama.
Casting more doubts on whether the Fed will raise rates this
year, data showed U.S. non-defense capital goods orders
excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, slipped last month after a downwardly revised
decline in August.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.62 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 17,581.43, the S&P 500 lost 5.29
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,065.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,030.15.
Alibaba rose 4 percent to $79.44 after the
e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected revenue. After
the bell, shares of Twitter dropped after it reported
results. Twitter's stock ended the regular session up 1.5
percent.
Declines in crude oil weighed further on energy shares, and
the S&P energy index, down 1.2 percent, led sector
declines for the S&P 500.
Healthcare was only one of two S&P 500 sectors to end in
positive territory for the day. The index was up 1.7
percent after better-than-expected earnings from top drugmakers
Pfizer and Merck.
Pfizer was up 2.4 percent at $34.99 and Merck was up 1.1 percent
at $53.47.
Rite Aid shares jumped 42.6 percent to $8.67.
Sources said Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is nearing a
deal to buy the company.
Among other gainers, shares of hotel operators rose after
the Wall Street Journal reported at least three Chinese firms
were looking to bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
. Starwood shares were up 9.1 percent at $74.81 while
shares of Marriott International were up 1.8 percent at
$77.99.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 2,293 to
797, for a 2.88-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,003 issues fell and
820 advanced, for a 2.44-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 122 new lows.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)