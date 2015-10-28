US STOCKS-Financial stocks lift Wall St after Fed statement

* Financials add to gains; utilities lead declines
* Apple rises after strong results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 28 U.S. stocks rebounded in volatile
afternoon trading after initially selling off following the
Federal Reserve's statement that suggested a December rate hike
was still on the table.
The central bank left interest rates unchanged, as was
expected, and, in a direct reference to its next meeting, put a
December rate hike firmly in play. It also downplayed global
economic headwinds in its statement.
"It's definitely trying to keep the possibility of a hike
alive. But it just keeps the door open. It doesn't necessarily
signal to me strongly that they have an intention of hiking (in
December)," said Aneta Markowska, chief U.S. economist at
Societe Generale in New York.
The Fed has not hiked rates in about a decade.
S&P financials, which benefit from higher rates,
added to gains following the statement and were last up 2
percent, on track for their best day in two weeks. The KBW
Nasdaq regional bank index jumped 3.5 percent.
At the same time, S&P utilities, which tend to do
worse when interest rates are rising, were down 2 percent and
leading S&P sector declines.
At 3:15 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
108.63 points, or 0.62 percent, to 17,690.06, the S&P 500
gained 15.09 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,080.98 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 35.32 points, or 0.7 percent, to
5,065.47.
Gains in Apple's shares, up 3.5 percent at $118.62,
helped to support indexes, a day after its reported
stronger-than-expected results.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,106 to 926, for a 2.27-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,099 issues rose and 716 fell for a 2.93-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 125 new highs and 75 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)