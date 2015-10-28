US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as Fed keeps Dec rate hike in play

* Financials lead sector gains, utilities lead losses
* Apple rises after strong results
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 28 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher after a
volatile session on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave a vote
of confidence in the U.S. economy by signaling a December
interest rate hike was still on the table.
S&P financials, which benefit from higher borrowing rates,
shot up following the statement and led sector gains. The
financial index ended up 2.4 percent, its biggest
percentage gain in seven weeks. The KBW Nasdaq regional bank
index jumped 4.1 percent.
S&P utilities, which tend to do worse when
interest rates are rising, fell 1.1 percent and led S&P sector
declines.
The central bank left interest rates unchanged, as was
expected, and, in a direct reference to its next meeting, put a
December rate hike firmly in play. But it also downplayed global
economic headwinds in its statement.
Stocks initially sold off following the statement but
quickly rebounded to end at the day's highs as investors saw the
statement as a sign the Fed has confidence the U.S. economy can
sustain a rake hike.
"Obviously the first move (in stocks) is down, which is
conventional wisdom. However, I do like the idea of the Fed
having more confidence in the economy, less concerned about the
global backdrop and willing to ring the bell on the long-term
health of the U.S. economy with a rate hike," said Michael
Marrale, head of research, sales and trading at ITG in New York.
The Fed has not hiked rates in about a decade.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 198.09 points,
or 1.13 percent, to 17,779.52, the S&P 500 gained 24.46
points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,090.35, its highest in more than
two months.
The Nasdaq Composite added 65.55 points, or 1.3
percent, to 5,095.69, while the Nasdaq 100 index of biggest
non-financial names rose 0.9 percent to 4,678.57, just
shy of a 15-year high.
Gains in Apple's shares, up 4.1 percent at $119.27,
also helped to support indexes, a day after
stronger-than-expected results.
The company sold 48 million iPhones in the latest quarter
and posted a near doubling of revenue from China, allaying
concerns about its business in the world's second-largest
economy.
On the flip side, Twitter shares fell 1.5 percent
to $30.87 while Akamai Technologies dropped 16.7
percent to $62.91, Both reported disappointing results late
Tuesday.
The S&P energy sector snapped a three-day losing
streak, ending up 2.2 percent, after a sharp rally in crude oil
prices.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,428 to 645, for a 3.76-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,252 issues rose and 605 fell for a 3.72-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 155 new highs and 82 new lows.
About 8.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
well above the 7.2 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
