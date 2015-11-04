US STOCKS-Wall St retreats with energy after recent gains, Yellen

* Oct private sector jobs growth better than forecast
* Time Warner falls after weak forecast; drags media stocks
* Energy stocks end 5-day run of gains
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Nov 4 U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday,
pulling back after recent strong gains along with energy shares,
while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said a rate hike in
December was a "live" possibility, but not a certainty.
S&P energy, down 1.4 percent, led the day's decline.
The fall snapped a run of five straight days of gains for
the index. Chevron was down 1.5 percent at $96.64 and
Exxon was off 1.1 percent at $85.91.
Stocks added to losses after Yellen's comments, which
analysts said suggest that Fed officials are leaning towards
raising rates in December. While stocks rallied after last
week's statement by the Fed, which gave a vote of confidence in
the economy by signalling a December interest rate hike was
still on the table, higher rates can add to worries about
borrowing costs.
Still, S&P utilities, which tend to fall in a
higher-interest rate environment, were up 0.3 percent, the day's
best-performing sector.
"You had some strong performance the last few days from the
energy sector and that's backing off a bit today," said Peter
Tuz, president, Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville,
Virginia.
At 3:17 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
50.4 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,867.75, the S&P 500
lost 8.34 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,101.45 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 7.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to
5,138.02.
A raft of data on Wednesday suggested the economy was strong
enough to support ending an era of near-zero interest rates.
The ADP National Employment Report showed the private sector
added more jobs than expected last month. The report comes ahead
of the crucial nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.
Among other decliners, Time Warner fell 6.4 percent
to $72.30 after the company said ratings for its "key" domestic
entertainment networks have dropped more than anticipated.
Other media stocks such as Disney, Viacom
and Discovery fell as Time Warner's comments rekindled
fears of "cord cutting."
Disney, down 3.2 percent, weighed the most on the Dow and
the S&P.
U.S. health insurers also slid, led by declines in
UnitedHealth, down 2.7 percent at $114.48.
Groupon slumped nearly 26.7 percent to $2.96 after
it forecast weak fourth-quarter and 2016 revenue.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,893 to 1,145, for a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,451 issues fell and 1,299 advanced for a 1.12-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 68 new highs and 36 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Frances Kerry)