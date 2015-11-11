US STOCKS-Trading mixed as investors weigh in on retailers

* Amazon rises, other retailers fall after Macy's cuts
forecast
* Exxon, Chevron down as crude prices slip
* U.S. bond markets closed for Veteran's Day
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Noel Randewich
Nov 11 U.S. stock indexes were mixed on
Wednesday as investors bought Amazon.com and dumped
brick-and-mortar retailers after a disappointing full-year
forecast from Macy's.
U.S. bond markets were closed for Veteran's Day, which
contributed to generally directionless trading.
General Electric and Amazon gave the biggest
boost to the S&P, with GE up 1.77 percent and the online retail
heavyweight rising 1.93 percent.
It was the second straight day of what investors described
as largely directionless trading, with the U.S. Federal Reserve
widely expected to raise interest rates in December for the
first time in nearly a decade.
"The market has nothing to concentrate on. That's why you're
seeing narrow overall moves, even if individual stocks are doing
well," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National
Securities in New York, which has about $3 billion in assets
under management.
"Everyone is waiting around for he next major event," he
said.
Energy stocks were weighed down by a more than 3 percent
drop in oil prices to their lowest since mid-September on
worries about growing U.S. stockpiles.
The S&P energy sector was off 2.08 percent, the
steepest decline among the 10 major S&P sectors. Exxon Mobil
and Chevron each dropped about 1 percent.
Retailer shares fell after Macy's said same-store
sales unexpectedly fell in the third quarter and slashed its
full-year sales and profit forecasts.
Macy's shares fell as much as 14.7 percent, while JC Penney
dropped 2.07 percent despite a 6.4 percent increase in
same-store sales.
Shares of Nordstrom, Dillard's and Kohl's
dropped between 2 percent and 7 percent.
Alibaba's shares were down 2.1 percent even though
the Chinese e-commerce giant said sales in its annual Singles'
Day online shopping event on Wednesday hit a record $14.3
billion.
At 2:18 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 0.1 percent at 17,741.24 points and the S&P 500 was
0.09 percent lower at 2,079.86.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.08 percent to
5,087.09.
Apache Corp fell 7.8 percent after Anadarko
Petroleum confirmed its offer to buy the company had
been rejected. Anadarko was down 3.9 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,663 to 1,342. On the Nasdaq, 1,621 issues fell and 1,122
advanced. The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and 11
new lows, while the Nasdaq posted 93 new highs and 104 new lows.
