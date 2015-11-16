US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps 1 pct, looks beyond Paris attacks

* Starwood falls after buyout offer from Marriott
* Airline, travel stocks slip after Paris attacks
* US oil prices rise after French air strikes in Syria
* Indexes up: Dow 1.11 pct, S&P 1.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.80 pct
(Updates to afternoon trade)
By Noel Randewich
Nov 16 Wall Street surged over 1 percent on
Monday as investors bet Friday's deadly attacks in Paris would
have little long-term effect on the U.S. economy and corporate
earnings.
U.S. oil prices rose after French air strikes in Syria in
reaction to multiple attacks in Paris on Friday that killed 129
people, with Islamic State claiming responsibility. Exxon's
shares rose 2.65 percent, while Chevron was up
3.45 percent.
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened with a loss but
soon turned around, with the Dow Jones industrial average and
S&P 500 climbing more than 1 percent.
"Markets are slowly becoming more and more immune to these
types of events," said John Brady, managing director at R.J.
O'Brien & Associates in Chicago. "Right at the opening there was
a bit of a panic trade and then from there more steady hands -
more professional, deep-pocketed hands - came in and bought the
market."
All of the 10 major S&P sectors rose, led by telecom
and energy stocks, although companies linked
to travel and leisure took a hit.
American Airlines dropped 2.07 percent, United
Continental fell 1.41 percent and Delta Airlines
lost 2.59 percent.
Cruise operator Carnival Corp fell 2.04 percent,
while travel company Expedia was down 2.63 percent.
At 2:34 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
1.11 percent at 17,436.48 points and the S&P 500 gained
1.11 percent to 2,045.4.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 percent to 4,967.37.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC he was not
selling any securities from his portfolio as a result of the
attacks.
Buffett cut his stakes in Goldman Sachs and Wal-Mart
in the quarter to Sept. 30, and raised his holding in
IBM, according to a regulatory filing. Goldman was
nearly flat. IBM was up 1.65 percent and Wal-Mart 1.8 percent.
Investors remain focused on expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could hike interest rates in December for the
first time in nearly a decade, Brady said.
Last week, U.S. stocks logged their largest weekly loss
since August on the back of weak economic data and disappointing
earnings from retailers such as Macy's.
Starwood Hotels fell 4.7 percent to $71.47 after
agreeing to be bought by Marriott International for
$12.2 billion, or $72.08 per share. Marriott rose 0.22 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,051
to 945. On the Nasdaq, 1,551 issues rose and 1,203 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and 14 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 144 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Chizu
Nomiyama)