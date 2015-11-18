US STOCKS-Wall St adds to gains after Fed releases October minutes

* Fed officials again flag December as likely time for rate
hike
* Apple up on Goldman add to "conviction buy" list
* Qualcomm, Target drag on S&P
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Sinead Carew
Nov 18 The S&P 500 hit a session high on
Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve October meeting
showed a solid core of officials rallied behind a possible
December rate hike.
Central bankers at the October policy meeting also debated
evidence the U.S. economy's long-term potential may have
permanently shifted lower.
"I think the market is ready and comfortable for an
increasing Fed funds rate," said Alan Rechtschaffen, portfolio
manager at UBS Wealth Management Americas in New York. "We just
have to turn this aircraft carrier around, get out of this
zombie-like economy which is being fed on an elixir of low
interest rates and get to a process of normalization."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 175.24 points,
or 1 percent, to 17,664.74, the S&P 500 gained 22.28
points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,072.72 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 62.01 points, or 1.24 percent, to 5,048.02.
Investors widely expect the central bank to raise rates in
December, but remain uncertain about the magnitude of the
increase and the timing of further hikes.
"Until they start to get some clarity on that, you'll just
see the 'little bit up, little bit down' type of trading range
that we're in right now," said Dan Farley, regional investment
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Apple's shares were up 2.6 percent at $116.65 after
Goldman Sachs added the iPhone maker to its "conviction buy"
list, saying it sees potential for the stock gaining as much as
43 percent from current levels.
The stock provided the biggest boost to the three major
indexes.
Investors, however, remained cautious due to increased
global security concerns after last week's attacks in Paris.
"All eyes are on the Fed, while geopolitical concerns remain
on the minds of the investors," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. housing starts fell to a
seven-month low, but a surge in building permits suggested the
housing market remained on solid ground.
Eight out of 10 S&P sectors were higher after the minutes,
led by a 1.35 percent rise in the healthcare sector.
Qualcomm and Target were the biggest drags
on the S&P. Qualcomm fell 9 percent after a South Korean
regulator alleged it violated competition laws.
Target fell 4.5 percent after it warned it will not meet its
fiscal-year forecast for online sales growth.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,157 to 843, for a 2.56-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,881 issues rose and 896 fell for a 2.10-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 99 new lows.
