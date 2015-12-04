US STOCKS-Wall St gains 2 pct; US jobs data underscores economic strength

* Nonfarm payrolls increase 211,000 in November
* OPEC to continue pumping oil at current rates
* Nine of 10 S&P sectors higher, energy weaker
* Indexes up: Dow 2.1 pct, S&P 2.1 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Dec 4 U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, giving the
S&P 500 its biggest gain since early September, as U.S. jobs
data suggested the economy was strong enough to sustain a
Federal Reserve rate hike this month.
Financials, which benefit from higher borrowing costs, led
the rally. The S&P financial index jumped 2.7 percent.
JPMorgan Chase rose 3.2 percent to $67.89 after
European antitrust regulators dropped charges against the bank
on blocking exchanges from derivatives markets.
But the rally, which followed two days of sharp losses,
included most sectors and allowed the three major indexes to
post slight gains for the week.
"Stocks are going to have to shift to a domestic economic
performance focus. We're going to see the market focused on
what the U.S. economy is doing, rather than Fed policy," said
Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth
Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts.
"I think we see a continued upward trend for the rest of the
year."
Nonfarm payrolls increased 211,000 in November, the U.S.
Labor Department said, while September and October data were
revised to show 35,000 more jobs than previously reported.
Analysts said the report, which also showed the
unemployment rate held steady at 5 percent, most likely paves
the way for the Fed to raise rates this month for the first time
in nearly a decade.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 369.96 points,
or 2.12 percent, to 17,847.63, the S&P 500 gained 42.07
points, or 2.05 percent, to 2,091.69 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 104.74 points, or 2.08 percent, to 5,142.27.
For the week, the Dow and Nasdaq were up 0.3 percent, while
the S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors ended up. The energy
index dipped 0.5 percent as oil prices fell on news
that OPEC was planning to maintain its production near record
highs despite depressed prices.
The closely watched employment report came a day after Fed
Chair Janet Yellen struck an upbeat note on the economy when she
testified before lawmakers, describing how it had largely met
the criteria for a rate hike. The Fed's
policy-setting committee will meet on Dec. 15-16.
Avon Products rose 5.8 percent to $4.22 after a
private equity investor group led by Barington Capital proposed
a restructuring of the cosmetics maker.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,999 to 1,045, for a 1.91-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,840 issues rose and 965 fell for a 1.91-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 69 new highs and 101 new lows.
About 7.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.9 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing
by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)