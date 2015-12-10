US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after three down days, tracks oil

* Oil prices hover near 7-year lows

* Weekly jobless claims rise to five-month high

* Men's Wearhouse slumps on warning

* Investors await November retail sales

* Indexes up: Dow 0.89 pct, S&P 0.69 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)

By Sinead Carew

Dec 10 U.S. stocks were higher on Thursday after three days of declines but pared some gains as oil prices fell to near seven-year lows.

Major U.S. indexes have had a bruising week as a rout in oil prices made investors worry about economic growth.

Brent futures have fallen more than 11 percent this month and prices extended their slide on Thursday as traders looked beyond a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles to focus on a global supply glut.

"People tend to get a little bit spooked and feel low oil is a net negative (for the broader market), when really it's not," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

"You could argue the S&P is a bit oversold right now after the three down days we've had," said Frederick, also citing technical trading after the S&P hit a 50-day moving average of 2054.

At 3:02 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose 155.67 points, or 0.89 percent, to 17,647.97, the S&P 500 gained 14.18 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,061.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.09 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,062.95.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec. 15-16, when it is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

"The market is in a pause mode until we get some direction from the Fed," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

"There is some amount of bargain hunting too as investors are price sensitive and we're going to see some sloppy trading today, because there is no major economic data or news."

Traders are pricing in an 85-percent chance of a rate hike next week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.

Eight out of 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the energy index's 1.4-percent rise leading the gainers. The index was clawing back some losses but still on track for a 7.3-percent decline for the month.

Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to a five-month high of 282,000 last week, but likely did not signal a deterioration in the labor market as the underlying trend remained consistent with tightening conditions.

Investors will likely focus more on Friday's retail sales data for November, which includes the start of the crucial holiday shopping season, according to Schwab's Frederick.

Men's Wearhouse fell 16.5 percent to $15.34, a day after the retailer warned it may miss the lower end of its fourth-quarter forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by 1,720 to 1,285, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the Nasdaq, 1,674 issues rose and 1,105 fell for a 1.51-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 87 new lows. (Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)