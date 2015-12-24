US STOCKS-No gift for Wall Street on Christmas Eve

* Stock markets close at 1 p.m. ET
* Jobless claims fell to 267,000 last week
* Crude prices up marginally
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.25 pct
(Updates to late morning)
By Noel Randewich
Dec 24 Wall Street was mixed on Thursday as a
drop in energy stocks kept a lid on holiday cheer in a shortened
Christmas Eve trading session.
Equity markets will close at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) on
Thursday, ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Friday. Volume
is expected to be light, which could exacerbate volatility.
Oil prices rose marginally, with U.S. crude set for gains
for the fourth straight day.
But the S&P energy sector snapped a three-day rally,
declining 0.71 percent. Chevron lost 1.52 percent and
was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.
The largest positive influence on the S&P was Facebook
, up 0.57 percent.
A rally this week has left the S&P 500 marginally in
positive territory for 2015 but it is still down for December,
disappointing investors hoping for a Santa Claus rally.
"People are saying 'Hey, I want to protect my portfolio and
my gains and let's make sure we're in a defensive position come
Monday'," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of
Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
At 12:09 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 0.11 percent at 17,583.19 while the S&P 500 had
gained 0.02 percent to 2,064.62.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.25 percent to 5,058.42.
Six of the 10 sectors were lower.
Data on Thursday showed jobless claims fell to 267,000 last
week, beating the 270,000 estimated. Claims have stayed below
300,000 for 42 weeks in a row, helping the Federal Reserve's
view of a stabilizing labor market.
MBIA shares rose 8.3 percent after Puerto Rico's
debt-ridden power utility PREPA tentatively agreed to
restructure its debt. MBIA is one of PREPA's bond insurers, as
is Assured Guaranty, which was up 2.5 percent.
Dow component Nike dipped 1.67 percent from an
adjusted close of $64.36 on Wednesday. The stock's 2-for-1 share
split comes into effect on Thursday.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,702
to 1,228. On the Nasdaq, 1,580 issues rose and 1,075 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 26 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Ankur Banerjee
in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)