US STOCKS-Oil bogs down Wall St as S&P 500 clings to gain for 2015

* Exxon, Chevron slide as crude gives up gains
* Apple drags on all three indexes, other tech leaders dip
* Pep Boys down; Bridgestone pulls out and Icahn agrees to
buy
* S&P 500 clings to meager gain for year
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.66 pct, S&P 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.82
pct
By Noel Randewich
Dec 30 Wall Street dropped on Wednesday as Brent
crude slid towards 11-year lows and Apple weighed on the S&P 500
index, which clung to a meager gain for 2015.
The S&P energy sector was the poorest performer
among the 10 major sectors, down 1.47 percent after forecasts of
a short winter in North America and Europe piled pressure on the
oversupplied commodity.
Shares of Exxon lost 1.33 percent while Chevron
dipped 1.27 percent.
Apple was the heaviest drag on the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq Composite, falling 1.31 percent. Fears of potentially
soft iPhone sales have helped push that stock down 9 percent in
the past month.
Wednesday's losses undid much a broad rally in the previous
session that was similarly influenced by tech and energy stocks.
Netflix and Amazon.com, the S&P 500's top
two performers in 2015, dipped 2.02 percent and 0.70 percent
respectively.
Nike, this year's best-performing Dow component,
fell 1.57 percent.
"There is no consistency and no upside follow-through, which
is disturbing, but that's been the pattern all year," said
Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National Securities in
New York.
The major indices deepened their declines in the last few
minutes of trade. The Dow Jones industrial average
finished 0.66 percent weaker at 17,603.87 points and the S&P 500
lost 0.72 percent to 2,063.36.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.82 percent to
5,065.85.
For the year, the S&P 500 held onto modest 0.2 percent gain,
while Nasdaq was up about 7 percent. The Dow, however, was down
about 1.2 percent in 2015.
Hobbled by growing global supply and lower demand in Asia,
the energy sector has fallen about 24 percent this year, easily
the S&P's worst performer. Hurt by a rout in commodities, the
materials index has fallen 10 percent in 2015.
Trading volumes were low and were expected to remain thin
on Thursday, the last trading day of the year.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 4.6 billion shares, compared to
a 7.4 billion average over the last 20 trading days, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP
agreed to buy Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for
about $1 billion, hours after Bridgestone Corp quit the
race for the U.S. auto parts retailer. Pep Boys fell 2.90
percent and Icahn Enterprises dipped 0.97 percent.
Fairchild Semiconductor rose 3.7 percent after it
received a revised offer from the Party G Group, with new terms
on termination fees if the takeover fails to secure regulatory
approvals.
Weight Watchers soared 19 percent, extending gains
for the third day after the company launched an advertising
campaign last week featuring Oprah Winfrey.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,183 to 898. On the Nasdaq, 2,010 issues fell and 826 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 58 new lows.
