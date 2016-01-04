US STOCKS-Wall St begins year sharply lower after China selloff

* China and U.S. factory activity shrank in December
* Dow has worst start to the year since 2008
* Amazon top drag on S&P
* Indexes down: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.5 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Jan 4 U.S. stocks began 2016 sharply lower on
Monday, with the Dow marking its worst start to a year since
2008, after weak Chinese economic data fanned fears of a global
slowdown.
Indexes partly recovered late in the session, following a
turnaround in oil prices that caused energy shares to cut
losses. At its low for the day, the Dow was down 467 points and
was headed for its worst first-day percentage drop since 1932.
Surveys showed factory activity in the world's
second-largest economy shrank sharply in December, sparking a
7-percent slide in Chinese shares that triggered a trading halt.
Adding to investors' worries, China's central bank
fixed the yuan at a 4-1/2 year low, further weakening it against
the dollar.
U.S. data sparked further concern as factory activity
weakened unexpectedly in December, according to the Institute
for Supply Management.
"There was the turmoil overnight overseas that kind of set
the tone ... (but) all of the negatives out there have been out
there for a while," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"The fact that we closed down on the year, the Fed
tightened, it crystallized in investors' minds that we're not in
the environment we were in throughout most of the recovery."
The selloff was widespread but not as deep as the slide
caused by worries of a China-led global slowdown in August, when
the Dow tumbled more than 1,000 points at one point.
Nasdaq led the day's decline and Amazon, down 5.8
percent at $636.99, weighed the most on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq,
while the Nasdaq Biotech Index dropped 3.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 276.09
points, or 1.58 percent, to 17,148.94, the S&P 500 lost
31.28 points, or 1.53 percent, to 2,012.66 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 104.32 points, or 2.08 percent, to
4,903.09.
Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had their worst starts to a
year since 2001.
All 10 S&P sectors ended lower, but the energy index
was down the least, with a loss of just 0.2 percent.
Crude oil ended a volatile session down slightly following
concern about Middle East tensions, but Brent turned higher
late.
Tesla fell 6.9 percent to $223.41. The electric car
maker delivered 17,400 vehicles in the fourth quarter, just
above the low end of its guidance.
About 8.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.2 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,127 to 977, for a 2.18-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,202 issues fell and 652 advanced for a 3.38-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 113 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)