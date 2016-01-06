US STOCKS-Wall St adds to losses; energy weighs

* Private employers add more jobs than expected in Dec - ADP
* Apple briefly dips below $100
* Indexes down: Dow 1.8 pct, S&P 1.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Jan 6 U.S. stocks extended losses in late
trading on Wednesday as energy shares dropped with oil prices
and minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting added to
investor concerns about the economy.
Fresh concerns over the impact of a slowdown in China on the
global economy and heightened geopolitical concerns also weighed
on stocks.
Shares of Apple briefly dipped below $100 for the
first time since Aug. 24 and the stock was the biggest drag on
both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The stock was last down 2.5 percent
at $100.16.
The year got off to a shaky start on Monday after weak data
from China triggered declines in global markets, with the Dow
recording its worst first day of the year since 2008.
Adding to investors' nervousness was North Korea's
announcement that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.
Minutes from the last Fed meeting showed policymakers
decided to raise interest rates last month after almost all of
them gained confidence inflation was poised to rise, but some
voiced worries inflation could get stuck at dangerously low
levels.
"We're unwinding year-end window dressing, but more
importantly the market is getting weaker, not stronger," said
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"The fact that the Fed began raising rates 7 years into an
economic expansion shows that they're disconnected. It's a
late-stage move."
At 3:14 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 302.93 points, or 1.77 percent, to 16,855.73, the S&P 500
had lost 33.09 points, or 1.64 percent, to 1,983.62 and
the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 75.76 points, or 1.55
percent, to 4,815.67.
Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron were
down while the energy index dropped 4 percent as oil
prices plunged.
Data earlier in the day showed that private employers added
257,000 jobs, far ahead of the 192,000 increase expected by
economists polled by Reuters. The data comes ahead of a more
comprehensive non-farm payroll report on Friday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,440 to 634, for a 3.85-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,085 issues fell and 726 advanced for a 2.87-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 45 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 119 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)