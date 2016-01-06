US STOCKS-Wall St drops to 3-month low; China, energy weigh

* Private employers add more jobs than expected in Dec - ADP
* Apple briefly dips below $100
* Indexes down: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Jan 6 U.S. stocks closed at their lowest level
since early October on Wednesday, weighed down by fresh concerns
over China and slower global growth and as energy shares tumbled
with oil prices.
Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron fell
and the energy index dropped 3.6 percent as oil prices
plunged below $35 a barrel.
Apple briefly dipped below $100 for the first time
in nearly five months following reports of slowing shipments of
the company's iPhone 6S and 6S Plus models. The
stock, which ended down 2.0 percent at $100.70, was the biggest
drag on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Against the trend, Netflix ended up 9.0 percent after
announcing its video streaming service was now live in more than
130 countries.
Weak data from China triggered declines in global equities
markets on Monday, with the Dow recording its worst first day of
the year since 2008.
The People's Bank of China on Wednesday stepped in again to
weaken the yuan, raising fears that the country's economy was
even weaker than had been expected.
"The big influence continues to be concerns about what's
going on in China," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment
officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
"I think there's this theory going around that the global
economy is going to slow greatly, driven by a large slowdown in
China."
Adding to investors' nervousness was North Korea's
announcement that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.
The United States and weapons experts voiced doubt
the device was as advanced as claimed.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 252.15
points, or 1.47 percent, to 16,906.51, the S&P 500 lost
26.45 points, or 1.31 percent, to 1,990.26 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 55.67 points, or 1.14 percent, to
4,835.77.
Also in China, a survey showed that the country's services
sector expanded at its slowest pace in 17 months in
December.
U.S. stocks briefly extended losses in afternoon trading
after the Federal Reserve published its minutes from the last
policy meeting in December. They showed policymakers decided to
raise interest rates last month after almost all of them gained
confidence inflation was poised to rise, but some voiced worries
inflation could get stuck at dangerously low levels.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the market's favored gauge
of Wall Street anxiety, ended up 6.5 percent to 20.59, but well
off the high of 23.36 touched on Monday.
"We haven't really seen a major pick-up in volume to the
downside. That shows that we are not seeing a lot of people
panicking and trying to get out," said Scott Fullman, chief
strategist at Revere Securities Corp.
U.S. economic data earlier Wednesday showed private
employers added 257,000 jobs, ahead of expectations. The U.S.
government's non-farm payroll report is due on Friday.
Chipotle fell 5.0 percent to $426.67. The company
was served with a grand jury subpoena in relation to a criminal
investigation into a norovirus contamination at one of its
restaurants.
About 8.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.1 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 2,314 to
779, for a 2.97-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,019 issues fell and
812 advanced, for a 2.49-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and 46 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 132 lows.
