US STOCKS-Wall St sinks as China fears grow, oil slides further

* Oil prices near 12-year lows
* China circuit breaker suspended as of Friday
* Indexes down: Dow 1.9 pct, S&P 1.9 pct, Nasdaq 2.4 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Jan 7 U.S. stocks extended recent sharp losses
on Thursday, putting the Dow on track for its worst start to a
year in more than a century, as market volatility in China and a
relentless slide in oil prices rattled investors.
China allowed the biggest fall in the yuan in five months,
and Shanghai stocks were halted for the second time this
week after another brutal selloff tripped a newly-imposed
circuit breaker. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock
exchanges, however, said China would suspend the circuit breaker
as of Friday.
With Beijing accelerating the yuan's depreciation to make
its exports more competitive, investors fear the world's
second-largest economy is even weaker than had been imagined.
Adding to the gloom, oil prices fell to near 12-year lows
and copper prices touched their lowest since 2009, weighing on
energy and material shares. All 10 S&P 500 sectors were
lower, though.
"People see the weakness in China and in the overall equity
market and think there's going to be an impact on corporations
here in the United States," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.
"When you have a market that begins a year with weakness,
people are sort of suspect anyway. The economy isn't moving all
that well, the outlook is modest at best, and they don't want to
wait for the long term. China creates more uncertainty."
At 2:49 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 323.65 points, or 1.91 percent, to 16,582.86, the S&P 500
lost 38.28 points, or 1.92 percent, to 1,951.98 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 117.56 points, or 2.43 percent,
to 4,718.21.
The S&P 500 was on track for its worst start to a year since
1928.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the market's favored gauge
of Wall Street anxiety, was up 22.3 percent at 25.19, its
highest level in about three weeks.
Billionaire investor George Soros, speaking at an economic
forum in Sri Lanka, drew similarities between the present
environment and the financial crash of 2008.
He said global markets were facing a crisis and investors
needed to be very cautious, Bloomberg reported.
Yahoo fell 6.1 percent to $30.20 after Business
Insider reported the company was working on a plan to cut its
workforce by at least 10 percent. Alibaba, in which
Yahoo has a stake, was down 6.6 percent at $72.25.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,676 to 410, for a 6.53-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,431 issues fell and 418 advanced for a 5.82-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 79 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 283 new lows.
