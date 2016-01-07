US STOCKS-Dow off to worst January start ever as China fears grow

* Oil prices near 12-year lows
* China stocks slide again, yuan currency also drops
* Indexes down: Dow 2.3 pct, S&P 2.4 pct, Nasdaq 3.0 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Jan 7 U.S. stocks sold off further on Thursday,
giving the Dow its worst start to a year since the 30-stock
index was created in 1928, dragged down by another drop in
Chinese equities and oil prices at 12-year lows.
China allowed the biggest fall in the yuan currency in five
months, adding to investor fears about the health of its
economy, while Shanghai stocks were halted for the
second time this week after another steep selloff.
Oil prices fell to 12-year lows and copper prices touched
their lowest since 2009, weighing on energy and materials
shares. Shares of Freeport McMoran dropped 9.1 percent
to $5.61. All 10 S&P 500 sectors ended in the red, though, and
the Nasdaq Biotech index fell 4.1 percent.
"People see the weakness in China and in the overall equity
market and think there's going to be an impact on corporations
here in the United States," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.
"When you have a market that begins a year with weakness,
people are sort of suspect anyway. The economy isn't moving all
that well, the outlook is modest at best, and they don't want to
wait for the long term. China creates more uncertainty."
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 392.41
points, or 2.32 percent, to 16,514.1, the S&P 500 had
lost 47.17 points, or 2.37 percent, to 1,943.09 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 146.34 points, or 3.03 percent, to
4,689.43.
The Dow has lost 5.2 percent since the end of 2015 in the
worst first four trading days since the 30-stock index's
creation.
Stocks extended declines late in the session, and the CBOE
Volatility Index, the market's favored gauge of Wall
Street anxiety, ended up 21.4 percent at 24.99, its highest
since Sept. 29.
Investors also braced for Friday's U.S. government jobs
report, which could show how well-insulated the U.S. economy is
from international stresses.
Billionaire investor George Soros, speaking at an economic
forum in Sri Lanka, drew similarities between the present
environment and the financial crash of 2008. He said global
markets were facing a crisis and investors needed to be very
cautious, Bloomberg reported.
Apple, which generates a lot of its business in China and is
still the most valuable U.S. company, fell 4.2 percent to its
lowest level since the August market swoon.
Yahoo fell 6.2 percent to $30.16 after Business
Insider reported the company was working on a plan to cut its
workforce by at least 10 percent. Alibaba, in which
Yahoo has a stake, was down 6 percent at $72.72.
Volume has been heavy this week. About 9.9 billion shares
changed hands on U.S. exchanges Thursday, well above the 7.2
billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,704 to 415, for a 6.52-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,492 issues fell and 390 advanced for a 6.39-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 82 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 302 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)