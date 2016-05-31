US STOCKS-Wall St falls as consumer, energy shares drag

* April consumer spending up; May consumer confidence slips
* Energy shares fall as oil turns lower
* Celator jumps over 70 pct after agreeing to be acquired
* Indexes down: Dow 0.68 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
May 31 Wall Street fell on Tuesday, led lower by
consumer stocks after tepid consumer confidence data, but the
S&P 500 was on pace to show gains for May.
U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in more
than six years in April as households stepped up purchases of
automobiles, but other data showed an ebb in consumer confidence
in May.
Consumer staples were the worst performing sector,
off 0.74 percent, while consumer discretionary shares
fell 0.46 percent.
Energy shares dropped 0.71 percent as oil prices
turned lower. Nine of 10 S&P sectors were in the red in
afternoon trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.56
points, or 0.68 percent, at 17,751.66, the S&P 500 lost
8.04 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,091.02 and the Nasdaq
Composite dipped 1.53 points, or 0.03 percent, at
4,931.97.
Investors will be parsing through economic data, including
Friday's employment report, to gauge whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as its June 14-15
meeting. The central bank caught investors off guard earlier
this month when it signaled its next rate hike could be just
weeks away.
"The market is getting used to the idea of potentially
higher rates and the Fed hiking this summer," said Aaron Jett,
vice president of global equity research at Bel Air Investment
Advisors in Los Angeles. "It's been an amazing change in
sentiment compared to the middle of February where people were
ready to jump out of the window."
After a rough start to the year amid jitters about the
global economy and volatility in the oil market, the S&P 500 was
set for its third straight month of gains, its first such streak
in two years. The benchmark index is up more than 2 percent in
2016.
For May, the Nasdaq was set to end up more than 3 percent -
the best performance of the three major indexes - while the Dow
was slightly negative for the month.
On Tuesday, Apple's 1 percent decline was the
biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq, while Boeing's
fall of 2.3 percent pulled down the Dow.
Disney, another Dow component, was down 1.7 percent.
The studio's latest release, "Alice Through the Looking Glass,"
received poor reviews.
Great Plains Energy Inc, the owner of regulated
power utility Kansas City Power & Light, will buy bigger rival
Westar Energy Inc for $8.6 billion, the largest deal in
the U.S. electricity distribution market so far this year.
Westar jumpped 7.2 percent, while Great Plains fell 5.8 percent.
Celator Pharma surged 71.1 percent to $29.99 after
agreeing to be bought by Jazz Pharma for about $1.5
billion. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose 1.1 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,579 to 1,426, for a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,499 issues rose and 1,303 fell for a 1.15-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 13 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)