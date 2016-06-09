US STOCKS-Wall St and oil prices retreat after three-day rally

* Oil falls, weighs on equities

* Bond prices rise on global growth concern

* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to close)

June 9 U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday after three days of gains as oil prices fell and global growth worries drove investors to safer assets like bonds.

Energy shares declined as crude oil prices also snapped a three-day streak of gains.

Still, the day's losses were slight, and the S&P 500 remains less than 16 points below its record closing high of 2,130.82.

That record could fall in coming days, said Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Bolton Global Asset Management in Boston.

"A start of that move was that breakout (above) 2,120," earlier this week, he said. "I would expect some follow-through in the next days and weeks."

The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 19.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,985.19, the S&P 500 lost 3.64 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,115.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.03 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,958.62.

Thursday marked the fifth day in the row that more than 200 companies on the New York Stock Exchange hit 52-week highs, the first such streak since January 2015.

Federal Reserve officials meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, and the U.S. central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged. Despite surprisingly weak monthly jobs data last Friday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen boosted sentiment Monday by painting a mostly upbeat picture of the economy.

U.S. bond yields to their lowest levels since February amid concerns about global growth.

Financial shares led the day's decline, with the S&P financial index ending down 0.8 percent.

About 6.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, below the 6.8 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,868 to 1,148, for a 1.63-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq, 1,950 issues fell and 868 advanced for a 2.25-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 79 new highs and 30 new lows. (Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)