US STOCKS-Within sight of a record, Wall St runs into a wall

* Worries about "Brexit" weigh on sentiment
* Volatility index jumps 16 pct
* Intel inches higher on report of Apple contract win
* Indexes down: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 500 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
June 10 U.S. stocks dropped for a second
straight day on Friday following another drop in oil prices and
renewed worries about the global economy.
Ahead of Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to stay in
the European Union, a poll showed those in favor of Britain
exiting the EU, or "Brexit," were well ahead of those who favor
remaining. The British pound fell against the dollar.
"The global economy is weak and it can't handle any major
shocks. If Brexit occurs, that's a major shock," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
The S&P 500 pulled further away from a record high after
coming within about 12 points on Wednesday. The benchmark, which
also ended lower for the week, is now 1.6 percent shy of its
2,130.82 record close, reached in May 2015.
"Because we failed to break through to new highs,
everybody's attention shifts back to reality, and they start
looking for reasons to sell and take some profits," said Robert
Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New
York.
Investors are bracing for next week's Federal Reserve
meeting, though the U.S. central bank is expected to leave rates
unchanged.
Leading losses for the day, the S&P energy index was
down 2 percent. U.S. crude fell 3 percent to end back below $50
a barrel.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 119.85
points, or 0.67 percent, to 17,865.34, the S&P 500 lost
19.41 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,096.07 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 64.07 points, or 1.29 percent, to
4,894.55.
For the week, the S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent and the
Nasdaq lost 1 percent, but the Dow was up 0.3 percent.
Investors around the world swapped equities for less risky
assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds and the Japanese yen. Yields
on government bonds fell globally, while the S&P financial index
was down 1.2 percent.
Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital,
said Friday investors are dropping risky assets because of
falling GDP expectations amid China's slowing growth and the
intensifying U.S. presidential race.
Some stock investors are betting on a return of the
volatility that marked the first two months of the year. The
bounce-back in commodity prices that fueled much of the
13.3-percent rally in S&P 500 index from its February lows is
leveling off.
The CME Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge,
jumped 16.3 percent.
Among Wall Street's few bright spots on Friday was Intel
, up 0.3 percent. Bloomberg reported the chipmaker would
replace Qualcomm as an Apple supplier for some iPhones.
Qualcomm was down 2.1 percent.
About 6.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, in
line with the average for the past 20 trading days, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 4.24-to-1
ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 3.75-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 39 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)