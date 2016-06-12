UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stock index futures were lower in early trading, indicating Wall Street may open with losses on Monday, the first trading day after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
S&P e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent at 2090.50 after about 20 minutes of trading.
Earlier on Sunday, a man armed with an assault rifle killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which President Barack Obama described as an act of terror and hate. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.