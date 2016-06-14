US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as Fed meets and Brexit vote looms

* May retail sales rise 0.5 pct vs estimated 0.3 pct
* Citigroup, JPMorgan among top losers on S&P
* Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting
* Indexes down: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.39 pct
By Noel Randewich
June 14 Wall Street fell on Tuesday as central
bank policymakers weighed interest rates and the health of the
U.S. economy and investors worried about an upcoming vote in
Britain on whether to leave the European Union.
It was the fourth straight session of losses for the S&P 500
as the Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting to decide
whether the U.S. economy has recovered enough to absorb a rate
hike.
While traders have discounted a rate increase this month,
they will parse Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at a conference
on Wednesday for clues on the health of the economy and the
trajectory of hikes.
Adding to the uncertainty, recent opinion polls indicated
growing support for Britain's exit from the European Union,
creating a rush by investors to safe-haven assets like gold and
the yen.
The CBOE Volatility index, or Wall Street's fear
gauge, reached its highest in over three months.
"We're trading on the Brexit polls, but couched with fear
about what the Fed may or may not do," said John Canally, chief
economic strategist for LPL Financial.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with
financials falling 1.41 percent. The sector, which
benefits the most if interest rates are raised, was on track to
close lower for the fourth straight session.
JPMorgan fell 1.69 percent while Citigroup lost 2.57
percent. Both were among top losers on the S&P.
Traders see virtually no chance of a rate hike on Wednesday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. They are pricing in a 21
percent chance of a rate hike in July, a 40 percent chance in
September and a 59 percent chance in December.
"The focus will be on the number of hikes Federal Reserve
participants see through the year," said Bill Northey, chief
investment officer at Private Client Group of U.S. Bank.
At 2:19 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
0.47 percent to 17,649.82 points and the S&P 500 had lost
0.42 percent to 2,070.32.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.39 percent to
4,829.40.
One bright spot was a better-than-expected 0.5 percent rise
in U.S. retail sales in May.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,137 to 860. On the Nasdaq, 1,860 issues fell and 923 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 71 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco and
Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)