US STOCKS-Wall St keeps gains after Fed leaves rates unchanged

* Fed leaves rates unchanged, lowers economic growth
forecast
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen to speak at 2:30 p.m. EDT
* May producer price index up 0.4 pct vs est 0.3 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct
(Updates to with detail after Fed statement)
By Noel Randewich
June 15 Wall Street maintained gains on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate
unchanged, as expected, but signaled it still plans two rate
increases this year.
The U.S. central bank also lowered its economic growth
forecasts for 2016 and 2017 and indicated it would be less
aggressive in tightening monetary policy after the end of this
year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to hold a press
conference at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT).
"It's as dovish as the Fed can get without actually cutting
rates," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells
Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
While traders had discounted a rate increase this month,
they have been eager for clues about the health of the economy
and the trajectory of future hikes.
Investors have become more nervous ahead of a vote in
Britain next week on whether to leave the European Union, with
recent opinion polls indicating growing support for such a move.
At 2:04 pm (1804 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 0.37 percent at 17,740.15 and the S&P 500
had gained 0.36 percent to 2,082.83.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.36 percent to
4,861.23.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the
materials index, up 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by James Dalgleish)