US STOCKS-Wall St keeps gains after Fed puts off rate hike

* Fed leaves rates unchanged, lowers economic growth
forecast
* May producer price index up 0.4 pct vs est 0.3 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct
By Noel Randewich
June 15 Wall Street maintained gains on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate
unchanged, soothing investors on edge about an impending vote in
Britain on whether to leave the European Union.
The U.S. central bank also lowered its economic growth
forecasts for 2016 and 2017 and signaled it still plans two rate
increases this year.
While traders had not expected a rate increase this month by
the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, they have been
eager for clues about the health of the economy and the
trajectory of future hikes.
Investors have become more nervous ahead of a vote in
Britain next week on whether to leave the European Union, with
recent opinion polls indicating growing support for such a move.
The S&P 500 was poised to close higher following four
straight sessions of losses caused in part by fears that a
fractured EU could critically damage an already shaky global
economy.
"It is certainly one of the uncertainties that we discussed
and that factored into today's decision," Fed Chair Janet Yellen
said at a news conference.
Major U.S. stock indexes held onto earlier gains following
the Fed's statement.
The CBOE market volatility index, Wall Street's "fear
gauge", was down 6 percent for the day but was still at elevated
levels not seen in over three months.
"This is an FOMC announcement that really speaks to a global
weakness and the bottom line is it underscores the fact the U.S.
is not an island and the global markets and economy are more
interconnected than they have ever been," said Peter Kenny,
Senior Market Strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in
Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
At 2:55 p.m. (1855 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 0.26 percent to 17,721.29 points and the S&P 500
had gained 0.28 percent to 2,081.08.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29 percent to
4,857.57.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the
materials index, up 0.9 percent.
General Electric rose 1.3 percent and provided the
biggest boost to the S&P 500. So far in 2016, the S&P 500 is up
2 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,151
to 842. On the Nasdaq, 1,846 issues rose and 932 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 33 new lows.
