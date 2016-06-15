US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed holds steady and Brexit vote looms

* Fed leaves rates unchanged, lowers economic growth
forecast
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.18
pct
(Updates with close of session)
By Noel Randewich
June 15 Wall Street fell for a fifth straight
session on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest
rates unchanged and investors stewed over an impending vote in
Britain on whether to leave the European Union.
Major U.S. stock indexes spent most of the day with gains
but abruptly fell late in the session, bringing the S&P 500's
loss in the past week to 2.2 percent, in large part because of
fears that a fractured EU could critically damage an already
feeble global economy.
It was the S&P 500's longest losing streak since the
five-day decline that culminated in its 2016 low on Feb. 11.
While the U.S. central bank put off an immediate rate hike,
it lowered its economic growth forecast and signaled it still
plans two rate increases this year.
Traders had not expected a rate increase this month by the
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, but they have been
eager for clues about the health of the economy and the
trajectory of future hikes.
Investors have become more nervous ahead of a vote in
Britain next week on whether to leave the EU, with recent
opinion polls indicating growing support for such a move.
"It is certainly one of the uncertainties that we discussed
and that factored into today's decision," Fed Chair Janet Yellen
said at a news conference.
The CBOE market volatility index, Wall Street's "fear
gauge", fell 1.8 percent for the day but was still at elevated
levels not seen in over three months.
"This is an FOMC announcement that really speaks to a global
weakness and the bottom line is it underscores the fact the U.S.
is not an island and the global markets and economy are more
interconnected than they have ever been," said Peter Kenny,
Senior Market Strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in
Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.2 percent to
end at 17,640.17 and the S&P 500 fell 0.18 percent to
2,071.50.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18 percent to
4,834.93.
About 6.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
about average over the past 20 trading days, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors dipped, led lower by the
utilities index, down 0.71 percent.
Chipmaker Intel fell 1.65 percent and provided the
biggest drag on the S&P 500. So far in 2016, the S&P 500 is up 1
percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,833
to 1,189. On the Nasdaq, 1,536 issues rose and 1,271 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 37 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by James Dalgleish)