US STOCKS-Wall Street erases losses as Brexit campaigning suspended

* EU vote campaigning suspended after lawmaker shot dead
* Looming Brexit vote has been rattling markets
* Energy shares down as oil tumbles
* Dow up 0.32 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.13 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Lewis Krauskopf
June 16 Wall Street erased losses on Thursday as
investors sought to digest the implications of a British
lawmaker's death on the country's impending referendum to leave
the European Union.
The S&P 500 index edged higher after five straight sessions
of losses, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates
unchanged but signaled it still planned two hikes this year.
A British member of Parliament was shot dead in the street
in northern England, causing the temporary suspension of
campaigning for next week's referendum on EU membership. The
lawmaker, Jo Cox, had been a vocal supporter of Britain
remaining in the European Union.
The prospect of Britain's voting to leave in the June 23
referendum has been rattling markets.
"We're seeing a move in the pound rallying off its lows, the
Treasuries coming off of their highs and the stocks coming off
of their lows because of that," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "People are anticipating
that this could be one of those things that turns a vote back in
favor of remain."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.81 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 17,695.98, the S&P 500 gained 1.02
points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,072.52 and the Nasdaq Composite
dipped 6.32 points, or 0.13 percent, at 4,828.62.
A sixth-straight day of losses would mark the S&P's worst
losing streak since August.
Global stocks have been under duress for a week amid looming
uncertainty about the British vote and a focus on central bank
policy.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday acknowledged the need to
see clear signs of economic strength before lifting rates.
The S&P is up more than 1 percent for the year, rebounding
since mid-February with help from higher oil prices.
However, on Thursday energy shares were one of the
worst-performing sectors, down 0.2 percent, as oil slumped to
one-month lows.
The CBOE Volatility index, the most notable gauge of
Wall Street anxiety, shot up to a 4-month high. After weeks of
calm, the index has risen significantly this week.
Merck shares rose 2.5 percent, propping up the Dow
and the S&P, after positive clinical trial results for cancer
drug Keytruda.
Shares of Cavium fell 17.6 percent after the
chipmaker said it would buy network equipment maker QLogic
for about $1.36 billion. QLogic shares rose 9.5
percent.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.55-to-1
ratio ; on the Nasdaq, a 1.75-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 50 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
in New York and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)