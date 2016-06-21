US STOCKS-Wall St rises on low rate bets; Brexit fears ebb

* Sterling touches six-month high on 'remain' vote hopes
* Fed warns on high stock valuations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates prices, changes byline)
By Rodrigo Campos
June 21 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday led by gains
in technology shares as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was
optimistic about the economy and played down the risk of a
recession, while concern over the upcoming British referendum
remained subdued.
Yellen, however, warned that the British vote on Thursday on
whether to stay in the European Union, alongside a U.S. hiring
slowdown, posed risks to the economic outlook.
The British pound earlier brushed $1.48 to hit its highest
level in nearly six months versus the U.S. dollar, as
markets continue to price in the momentum toward a vote to
remain in the EU.
"The biggest issue in the market is clearly the upcoming
vote in the UK. The sentiment swings back and forth and right
now it is swinging toward 'remain' and that is giving support,"
said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 53.18 points,
or 0.3 percent, to 17,858.05, the S&P 500 gained 8.79
points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,092.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.70 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,850.91.
As part of its biannual monetary policy report, the Fed
warned U.S. stock market valuations are "well above" their
median over the past 30 years, the strongest such assessment in
years.
"The model they use may be useful in long periods of time,
but hasn't proved to be useful in the short run," Meckler said,
as he pointed to the low returns investors get from Treasury
yields and a near-zero return on cash - partly due to Fed
policies.
"They inflated the asset class (stocks) and then they say,
'Gee, it's inflated'."
The S&P 500 is trading at about 16.5 times expected
earnings, above the 30-year median of 14.6 times, according to
Thomson Reuters Datastream.
On Tuesday, energy led gains on the S&P 500 with a
gain over 1 percent despite declines in crude oil futures.
United Continental rose 2.4 percent to $44.45 after
the airline operator laid out plans to generate $3.1 billion per
year by 2018.
The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 51 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)