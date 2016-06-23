US STOCKS-Wall St bets on Britain staying in EU; stocks rally

* Financial shares lead S&P 500
* Dow industrials close at highest since April 27
* Twilio Inc nearly doubles in welcome return of tech IPOs
* Indexes up: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
(Updates to close)
By Rodrigo Campos
June 23 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, led by
bank shares, as Wall Street bet strongly that Britain is voting
to remain part of the European Union, potentially avoiding a hit
to European trade and its consequences to global economic
growth.
There are no exit polls for the referendum, for which polls
close at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT). Although bookmakers give the
remain camp a more than 80-percent chance of victory, recent
polls continued to show the decision as too close to call.
The British pound rallied against the U.S. dollar,
brushing $1.50 to hit its highest since late December. It was
recently up 1.22 percent at $1.4882.
"People are expecting that Britain is going to vote to stay
in the EU based on what's happening here, particularly with the
fact that financials are leading," said Peter Jankovskis,
co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in
Lisle, Illinois.
"They view the potential disruption of a British exit as a
major financial event. The relief rally, makes sense, would be
strongest among those names."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 230.24 points,
or 1.29 percent, to 18,011.07, the S&P 500 gained 27.87
points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,113.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 76.72 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,910.04.
The Dow industrials closed back above 18,000 and at its
highest since April 27. The financial sector led the S&P 500
with a 2.1 percent gain.
The CBOE Volatility index fell 18.5 percent, its
largest daily percentage decline since October 2013.
Earlier, U.S. jobless claims and factory data pointed to a
strengthening economy.
Given the improving economic backdrop, the S&P 500 could hit
a record high in the next few days if Britons decide to stay in
the EU, Jankovskis said.
"People generally view that as a positive for emerging
markets, crude oil, so this suggests this is a rally that would
have some legs," he said.
The S&P 500 closed 0.8 percent below its record closing high
hit May last year.
Software maker Twilio Inc nearly doubled in its
market debut, rising as high as $29.60 after pricing at $15. It
closed up 91.9 percent at $28.79.
Micron Technology added 10.5 percent at $14.05 in
more than three times the average daily volume of the past 10
days.
About 6.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.8 billion average over the past 20 sessions.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
ratio of 4.98-to-1 and on the Nasdaq, a 3.57-to-1 ratio favored
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 52 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 88 new highs and 26 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)