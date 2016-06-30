US STOCKS-Wall St rallies for 3rd day, healing Brexit wounds

* Bank of England's Carney sees need for summer stimulus
By Lewis Krauskopf
June 30 Wall Street posted solid gains for a
third straight day on Thursday as Britain's central bank raised
the prospect of stimulus and consumer staples shares gained on
news of Mondelez International's $23 billion bid for Hershey.
The three U.S. indexes were each up at least 1 percent, and
have erased the bulk of their losses in the wake of Britain's
shock vote a week ago to leave the European Union that set off
the worst two-day decline for Wall Street in 10 months.
In the wake of the referendum, Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Thursday that the central bank would probably
need to pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the
summer.
"We're reversing the 'Brexit' as it becomes evident that it
was more of a political vote and decision than an economic
decision," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T
Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
Stocks also might be benefiting as portfolio managers adjust
their holdings at the end of the quarter, Hellwig said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 218.86
points, or 1.24 percent, at 17,913.54, the S&P 500 gained
24.98 points, or 1.21 percent, at 2,095.75 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 50.22 points, or 1.05 percent, at
4,829.47.
All ten S&P sectors were higher, led by consumer staples
shares. Hershey shares surged 13.5 percent
after news that Mondelez had made a takeover offer,
which Hershey rejected, looking to create the world's largest
confectioner. Mondelez gained 4.2 percent.
Investors are still bracing for volatility in coming weeks
amid uncertainty about how Britain will pursue its EU exit, with
some pointing to more possible downside. The S&P 500, which was
within 17 points of its May 2015 record high a week ago, was
poised to close out its third straight positive quarter.
In the wake of Carney's comments, investors turned attention
to St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's speech, scheduled for
3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT), on U.S. monetary policy outlook for
clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's direction.
"Central banks are doing their best to step in and send
stocks higher," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of
Sarhan Capital. "I think the Fed is more than ready to follow
suit if market conditions worsen."
Visa and MasterCard shares were both down about
3 percent after a federal appeals court threw out an antitrust
settlement the credit card companies had reached with millions
of retailers. The stocks were the two biggest drags on the S&P.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,315 to 719, for a 3.22-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,966 issues rose and 850 fell for a 2.31-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 82 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq recorded 66 new highs and 23 new lows.
