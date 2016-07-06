US STOCKS-Wall St up on cautious Fed, upbeat data

* ISM services index rises, beating estimate
* Oil prices rise after two-day slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.44 pct, S&P 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.75 pct
By Marcus E. Howard
July 6 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the
Federal Reserve was seen refraining from raising U.S. interest
rates soon, even as economic data showed the world's largest
economy regained speed in the second quarter.
The minutes for the June 14-15 meeting of the U.S. central
bank, which took place before Britons voted to leave the
European Union, showed widespread unease over the "Brexit" vote,
as well as a severe slowdown in hiring by U.S. employers.
Fed policymakers also said rate hikes should stay on hold
until they have a handle on the consequences of Brexit. Since
the vote, stocks have been volatile on Wall Street, while
investors have driven up safe-haven assets such as gold
and yields on long-term U.S. debt have fallen to
record lows.
"The money that you're seeing deployed in the U.S. in my
view is a repercussion of people looking to buy the oasis of
growth and safe havens in the world, and that is the U.S.," said
Nate Thooft, U.S.-based co-head of global asset allocation at
Manulife Asset Management in Boston.
Adding to the view of persisting lower rates, Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo said on Wednesday no rate hikes are needed until
inflation is more solid.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78 points, or
0.44 percent, to 17,918.62, the S&P 500 gained 11.18
points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,099.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 36.26 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,859.16.
Most of the major S&P 500 indexes were higher, led by a 1.2
percent rise in healthcare. Merck's 2.0 percent
rise and Celgene's 4.3 percent rise were its biggest
boosts.
Facebook rose 2.4 percent to $116.70 and provided the
biggest boost to the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.
The S&P energy index gained 0.6 percent as oil
prices rose more than 2 percent on the back of
robust U.S. economic data.
About half of the 22 U.S. companies expected to top 2016
consensus earnings per share estimates by at least 10 percent
are energy names, according to Goldman Sachs research.
Among the day's decliners, DuPont Co dropped 1.8
percent to $61.85 after a U.S. jury ordered the company to pay
$5.1 million to a man who said he developed testicular cancer
from exposure to a toxic chemical used to make Teflon. Dupont's
spinoff Chemours Co will pay damages, and the stock
slumped 22.5 percent to $5.93.
Walgreens Boots Alliance fell 2.4 percent to $81.55
following results and comments from its CEO that it is bracing
for a long period of volatility following the Brexit vote.
U.S. services industry activity hit a seven-month high in
June as new orders surged and companies hired more workers,
suggesting the economy regained speed in the second quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.8-to-1 ratio and on the Nasdaq a 1.64-to-1 ratio favored
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 55 new 52-week highs and three new lows;
the Nasdaq recorded 61 new highs and 52 new lows.
About 7.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.72 billion daily average over the past 20
sessions.
