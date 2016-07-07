US STOCKS-Wall St falls with energy shares, utilities

* June ADP employment number rises to 172,000 vs est 159,000
* Oil price drops; Exxon, Chevron fall
* Dow down 0.6 pct, S&P down 0.5 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct
By Marcus E. Howard
July 7 Wall Street stocks dipped on Thursday as
a drop in oil prices dragged down energy shares, while utilities
reversed recent gains.
Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel, wiping
out early gains after the U.S. government reported a weekly
crude draw that was within analysts' forecasts, while market
optimists expected larger declines.
Exxon Mobil and Chevron were down 1.7
percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
The S&P energy index was down 1.5 percent, while the
utilities index was down the most at 1.9 percent after
mostly gaining since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The telecom services index was down 1.8 percent.
Helping to limit declines, labor data increased optimism
ahead of the monthly payrolls report, due on Friday.
The ADP national employment report showed that 172,000 jobs
were added in the private sector in June, beating economists'
expectation of 159,000.
Stocks rose on Wednesday, partly following minutes from the
Federal Reserve's June meeting that indicated it will refrain
from raising U.S. interest rates soon.
"The one thing that made the Fed nervous was that poor jobs
report last month (May)," said Brad McMillan, chief investment
officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.
The weak May report raised concerns about the recovery of
the economy and was seen as throwing the Fed off track from its
plans to raise rates in the near term.
At 2:45 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 97.76 points, or 0.55 percent, to 17,820.86, the S&P 500
had lost 9.87 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,089.86 and
the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 1.44 points, or 0.03
percent, to 4,857.73.
Shares of Humana Inc were down 11.1 percent after a
source familiar with the situation said the U.S. Department of
Justice has significant concerns about Aetna Inc's
proposed acquisition of Humana. Aetna shares were
down 4.6 percent at $114.72.
PepsiCo's shares rose 1.5 percent to $107.51 after
the company reported a better-than-expected second-quarter
profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.19-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and one new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 21 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian and James Dalgleish)