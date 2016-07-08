US STOCKS-S&P 500 brushes record high after blowout jobs report

* U.S. economy adds 287,000 jobs in June, beating estimates
* Three major indexes close week higher
* Indexes up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.5 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
By Rodrigo Campos and Marcus E. Howard
NEW YORK, July 8 The benchmark S&P 500 stock
index brushed against its record closing high on Friday as Wall
Street rallied after a much-larger-than-expected jump in jobs
growth confirmed the U.S. economy has regained speed after a
first-quarter lull.
The S&P briefly traded above its record close but ended less
than a point below it and was three points away from the
all-time intraday high of 2,134.72 reached in May 2015. On a
total return basis, including reinvested dividends, the S&P 500
ended at a record high.
After a dismal payrolls report for May that raised concerns
about the health of the economy, U.S. employers added 287,000
jobs in June, beating market expectations for the first time in
four months.
"The equity market is telling you the second quarter economy
looks better than the first quarter," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
He said if earnings season, which begins in earnest next
week, provides investors with a strong outlook, the S&P will
likely break the record and has a chance at rallying from there.
"The old high has been resistance and if you break it and
see earnings growth and relatively good guidance, people will
probably try to get in front of that," said Hogan.
Some analysts said the strong jobs number could put an
interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve back on the table,
even as concerns linger over the global economic impact from
Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union.
Financial stocks on the S&P 500, which would benefit
from a rate hike, gained 1.8 percent. Wells Fargo and
JPMorgan were among the biggest boosts to the broad
index, while Goldman Sachs' 2.3 percent rise provided the
biggest boost to the Dow.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed 250.86
points, or 1.4 percent, higher at 18,146.74; the S&P 500
gained 32 points, or 1.53 percent, to 2,129.9 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 79.95 points, or 1.64 percent, to
4,956.76.
The S&P hit a session high of 2,131.71, briefly trading
above its record closing high of 2,130.82 set in May 2015.
For the week, the three major indexes posted gains of more
than 1 percent.
All major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by gains in
materials and industrials, which tend to
outperform when the economy is seen expanding.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's "fear
gauge", which has swung wildly since the June 23 vote by Britons
to leave the European Union, ended at its lowest since late May.
However some investors remained concerned about the effects
of "Brexit" and the upcoming earnings season. Near record lows
in 10- and 30-year U.S. government bond yields
underscored those concerns.
"I am maintaining a cautious outlook for the next couple of
months," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at
Federated Investors in New York, citing Brexit, uncertainty
about rate hikes and the November U.S. presidential election.
"I think investors are just whistling past the graveyard
here; there is a lot of ugly stuff on the horizon that everyone
is just sort of ignoring. It just strikes me there are just too
many things that can go wrong over the next couple of months."
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
8.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.90-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 61 new 52-week highs and one new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 126 new highs and 14 new lows.
About 7.1 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.79 billion daily average over the past 20
sessions.
