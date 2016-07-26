US STOCKS-Wall St dips, earnings on deck from Apple and Twitter

* Fed began two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday
* McDonald's, Verizon fall on weak results
* Caterpillar, Texas Instruments rise on upbeat earnings,
forecast
* Indexes: Dow -0.33 pct, S&P -0.16 pct, Nasdaq +0.07 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Noel Randewich
July 26 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday as Federal
Reserve policymakers kicked off a two-day interest rate meeting
and investors braced for quarterly scorecards from Apple and
Twitter.
It was the second day of declines after a recent rally to
consecutive record highs on the S&P 500 that has stretched
price-to-earnings multiples to levels that some investors say
presumes that companies will beat second-quarter estimates.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors declined, led by a 1.5
percent drop in the telecom services index. Verizon
Communications shares fell 2 percent after the company's
subscriber numbers fell below estimates.
Caterpillar's shares jumped 4.2 percent to touch a
year high after the company's quarterly earnings beat
expectations.
The Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting and while it is
not expected to raise U.S. interest rates, investors will be
watching for hints about when the U.S. central bank might make a
move.
A set of strong economic data, including Tuesday's housing
report, could strengthen the case for the Fed to raise rates
earlier than the market anticipates.
"The real thing I'm going to be looking for is, is there a
tip of the hat to a potential rate increase in September?,"
said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth
Financial Network.
At 2:23 p.m. (1823 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 0.33 percent at 18,431.46 and the S&P 500
had lost 0.16 percent to 2,164.97. The Nasdaq Composite
added 0.07 percent to 5,100.96.
Shares of Apple, the world's largest publicly
traded company, dipped 0.65 percent ahead of its quarterly
report after the bell, when investors will be looking for new
details about how much iPhone sales are likely to decline in
2016.
Twitter has been struggling with sluggish user
growth that has trailed Facebook and other social media
competitors and its stock was down 1.5 percent ahead of its
report.
McDonald's sank 4.4 percent after reporting
worse-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S.
restaurants. The stock weighed the most on the Dow.
Texas Instruments jumped 9 percent after its
current-quarter forecast beat analysts' estimates. The stock
provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.42-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.40-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 107 new highs and 23 new lows.
