US STOCKS-Wall St mixed, Apple impresses and Twitter disappoints

* Fed starts two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday
* McDonald's, Verizon fall on weak results
* Caterpillar, Texas Instruments rise on upbeat earnings,
forecast
* Indexes: Dow -0.1 pct, S&P +0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.24 pct
By Noel Randewich
July 26 U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday as
Federal Reserve policymakers kicked off a two-day interest rate
meeting and investors braced for quarterly scorecards from Apple
and Twitter.
Choppy stock trading followed a recent rally to consecutive
record highs on the S&P 500 that has stretched price-to-earnings
multiples to levels that some investors say presumes that
companies will beat second-quarter estimates.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors rose, while a 1.49 percent
drop in the telecom services index weighed heavily.
Verizon Communications fell 1.9 percent after subscriber
numbers fell below estimates.
Caterpillar's shares jumped 5.16 percent to touch a
year high after quarterly earnings beat expectations.
The Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting and while it is
not expected to raise U.S. interest rates, investors will be
watching for hints about when the U.S. central bank might make a
move.
A set of strong economic data, including Tuesday's housing
report, could strengthen the case for the Fed to raise rates
earlier than the market anticipates.
"The real thing I'm going to be looking for is, is there a
tip of the hat to a potential rate increase in September?,"
said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth
Financial Network.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.1 percent
to end at 18,473.75 and the S&P 500 edged up 0.03 percent
to 2,169.18 after spending much of the day at a loss. The Nasdaq
Composite added 0.24 percent to 5,110.05.
After investors shrugged off Britain's unexpected vote in
late June to leave the European Union, the S&P 500 rallied and
is up 6 percent year to date.
Almost a third of the way into second-quarter reports, S&P
500 companies overall are expected to see earnings dip 3.5
percent, not as bad as the 4.5 percent dip predicted at the
start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Apple, the world's largest publicly
traded company, dipped 0.69 percent ahead of its quarterly
report after the bell.
In extended trade, Apple surged 4 percent after the company
reported more iPhone sales than expected for the June quarter.
Twitter slumped 9 percent after the social network
reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public
in 2013.
Earlier, McDonald's sank 4.46 percent after
reporting worse-than-expected quarterly sales at established
U.S. restaurants. The stock weighed the most on the Dow.
Texas Instruments jumped 7.85 percent after its
current-quarter forecast beat analysts' estimates. The stock
provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.58-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.62-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 53 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 119 new highs and 25 new lows.
About 6.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the nearly 6.8 billion daily average over the past 20
sessions.
