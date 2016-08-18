US STOCKS-Wall St inches up with energy gain, Wal-Mart

* Wal-Mart gains after results
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. stocks ended up slightly
on Thursday as Brent oil's rise above $50 a barrel boosted
energy shares and an upbeat outlook lifted Wal-Mart to a
14-month high.
Wal-Mart rose 1.9 percent to end at $74.30 after the
retailer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and
raised its fiscal-year outlook. The upbeat forecast
followed disappointing outlooks from Target and Lowe's
Companies the previous day.
The energy index jumped 1.8 percent after Brent
crude topped $50 for the first time in six weeks as
major producers prepared to discuss a possible output freeze.
Late-session gains pushed the indexes out of flat territory
where they had traded for much of the session, with the S&P 500
index up just 0.1 percent for the week so far.
"With commodities rebounding and the economy remaining
surprisingly resilient, with just a little bit more Fed-speak
about rising interest rates, that could create a pause. On the
other hand, it's been a good year, especially for value
investors," said Bryant Evans, investment adviser and portfolio
manager at Cozad Asset Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 23.76 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 18,597.7, the S&P 500 added 4.8
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,187.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
rose 11.49 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,240.15.
The benchmark S&P index is up 7 percent since Dec. 31. Its
recent run to record highs has been partly supported by
expectations the Fed will continue to keep rates low, as well as
some upbeat earnings and economic news.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.
Investors expect more insight on the rate outlook at an
annual meeting of central bankers from around the world in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week.
Among the day's decliners, the telecommunications index
fell 0.8 percent, leading sector losses.
Cisco shares fell 0.8 percent to $30.48 after the
network equipment provider said it would cut 5,500 jobs and gave
a disappointing forecast.
NetApp jumped 17.4 percent to $33.88 after its
quarterly results beat expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.21-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 93 new highs and 27 new lows.
About 5.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.4 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dan Grebler)