US STOCKS-Tech, housing help lift Wall St as investors await Fed

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Aug 23 U.S. stock advanced on Tuesday, as gains
in the tech sector helped lift the Nasdaq to a record intraday
high and solid housing market data provided more evidence the
economy may be strengthening.
With the U.S. earnings season winding down, investors are
also assessing the likelihood of an interest rate hike in the
coming months.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday at
Jackson Hole will be scrutinized for clues on the timing of a
rate hike, especially after some Fed policymakers in recent days
hinted at the possibility of a hike in the near-term.
The meeting, which includes central bankers from across the
world, will begin on Thursday and has traditionally been a
platform for the Fed to signal the direction of monetary policy.
Data on Tuesday showed new U.S. single-family home sales
unexpectedly rose in July, reaching their highest level in
nearly nine years as demand increased broadly, brightening the
housing market outlook. The PHLX housing sector index
rose 1.9 percent and was on track for its best daily performance
in about six weeks.
"We seem to just be in this period with no real pressure to
raise rates anytime soon, even if they were to raise I think
everyone agrees it would only be a small raise and one raise for
the year," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Investors have just become not necessarily buyers at this
valuation, but they are not sellers."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.7 points, or
0.13 percent, to 18,553.12, the S&P 500 gained 5.62
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,188.26 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 18.65 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,263.26.
Materials, up 1.1 percent, were the best
performing sector, led by a 4.9 percent climb in CF Industries
after UBS upgraded the stock to a "buy" rating.
Technology shares, however, provided the biggest boost
to the benchmark S&P index, as both Apple and Microsoft
rose about 0.5 percent.
J.M. Smucker dropped 8.3 percent after its quarterly
revenue missed estimates. The stock was the primary drag on the
consumer staples index, which edged 0.1 percent lower.
Best Buy surged 18.5 percent as the best performer
on the S&P 500 after the electronics retailer posted an
unexpected quarterly profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.69-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.26-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 139 new highs and 12 new lows.
