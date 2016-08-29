US STOCKS-Wall St gains as data points to budding economy

* Consumer spending rises for fourth straight month in July
* Caesars' faces $11 bln in bondholder lawsuits, shares
tumble
* Trading volume lowest of the year
* Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Financial and commodity-sector
stocks led the S&P 500 higher in a low-volume session on Monday
after consumer spending rose for a fourth straight month,
pointing to a pick-up in U.S. economic growth.
Investors continued to digest comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve officials on Friday. After Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
the case for a rate hike before the end of the year was
strengthening, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer seemed to indicate not
only the possibility of a tightening move in September but a
second one in December.
Besides the outperformance from cyclical sectors, utilities
also rose, clawing back from a sell-off in the sector
on Friday, which was its largest in four months.
"Utilities are up on a bounce," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
He said investors were taking Fischer's comments as less
hawkish than initially thought, while acknowledging there has
been a turn for the better in U.S. economic data in recent weeks
that could support tighter monetary policy.
The U.S. Commerce Department said that consumer spending,
which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic
activity, rose 0.3 percent last month after a 0.5 percent gain
in June.
"There is a rethink of Fischer's two rate hikes," said
Hogan, but "the Fed is certainly trying to get the market ready
for a rate hike."
Financials, a sector that has underperformed most of
the year, was the best performer on the S&P 500, with Wells
Fargo up 2.2 percent.
The sector typically rises with talk of higher rates, on the
expectation that banks' income could rise as they charge more
for loans. However, the correlation is not direct as it requires
the yield curve, which has been flattening of late, to steepen.
Wunderlich's Hogan said the gains in bank stocks are likely
from traders who are short, as they buy in to cover their bets.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 107.59 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 18,502.99, the S&P 500 gained 11.34
points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,180.38 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.41 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,232.33.
The S&P closed 0.45 percent below its record high set
earlier this month. Data last week showed speculators are the
most net long S&P e-mini futures contracts in three
years.
Stock trading volume was the weakest so far this year at
just below 5 billion shares, compared with the average of 6.1
billion over the past 20 days. It is expected to remain low
through the week, the last of the U.S. summer vacation season.
Shares of private prison operators fell after the Department
of Homeland Security said it will evaluate whether the agency
should continue to contract with private prisons, following a
decision announced Aug. 18 by the Justice Department to phase
out contracts with private operators.
Corrections Corp of America fell 4.1 percent to
$16.79 and The GEO Group lost 3.0 percent to $21.25.
Apple ended down 0.1 percent at $106.82. The company could
face over 1 billion euros in back taxes as the European
Commission was set to rule on Tuesday against Ireland's tax
dealings with Apple.
Caesars Entertainment Corp tumbled 15.7 percent to
end at $6.35 after a U.S. judge cleared the way for billions of
dollars in bondholder lawsuits against the casino group to
proceed.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.60-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.68-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 121 new highs and 20 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan Grebler)