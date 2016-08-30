US STOCKS-Wall St weighed by Apple but banks shine on

* Apple slips, Irish govt orders company to pay $14.5 bln in
taxes
* Hershey plunges after Mondelez ends pursuit
* United Continental hires American Airlines' No. 2, shares
jump
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Apple Inc was the largest
weight on U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday after antitrust
regulators ordered the company to pay about $14.5 billion in
back taxes to the Irish government, but gains in bank shares
partly offset the decline.
The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions, but
was still within 1 percent of its record closing high set
earlier this month. Cyclical sectors, which are expected to
perform better in an expanding economy, have taken the lead in
the past few weeks as economic data paints a rosier picture of
the U.S. economy.
U.S. consumer confidence rose to an 11-month high in August,
with households more upbeat about the labor market. Payrolls
data on Friday could strengthen the case for higher U.S.
interest rates, as has been hinted over the past week by Federal
Reserve officials.
Bets on a bottoming out of bond yields have given support to
bank stocks of late. The S&P 500 financial sector is up
1.8 percent so far this week, compared with a 0.3 percent
advance for the S&P.
"The economy is doing well, the labor market is still doing
well, there's reasons to think (interest) rates have bottomed
and that is good for financials," said Paul Zemsky, chief
investment officer, Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions at Voya
Investment Management in New York.
S&P 500 financials closed at their highest level since early
December, right before the Fed raised interest rates for the
first time in nearly 10 years.
Cyclical sectors should continue to lead the stock market
despite Tuesday's declines in all sectors outside financials,
Zemsky said.
"A day is not a way to look at the trend," he said.
But Apple weighed on major indexes after the
European Commision ordered the iPhone maker to pay Ireland up to
13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in unpaid taxes, as it ruled
the firm had received illegal state aid.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 48.69 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 18,454.3, the S&P 500 lost 4.26
points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,176.12 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,222.99.
Hershey dropped 11.2 percent to $99.19 after
Mondelez abandoned its pursuit to buy the chocolate
maker on Monday. Mondelez rose 3.7 percent.
United Continental Holdings rallied 8.6 percent to
close at $50.99 after it hired the No. 2 executive at rival
American Airlines as United's board and chief executive
officer seek to shape a new strategy and boost the airline's
stock price. American shares rose 2.4 percent to
$37.05.
Abercrombie & Fitch plunged 20.3 percent to $18.29
after the teen apparel retailer posted its 14th straight quarter
of declining sales and said it no longer expects comparable
sales to improve this year.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 121 new highs and 20 new lows.
About 5.66 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 5.98 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions. The 20-day average dipped below 6 billion shares for
the first time since June 2015.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan Grebler)