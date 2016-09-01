US STOCKS-Wall Street flat as tech offsets manufacturing data

* ISM's factory activity index drops to 49.4 in August
* Jobless claims rise to 263,000 last week vs est. 265,000
* Energy weighs amid supply concerns
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.27 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. stocks were flat on
Thursday, with gains in the tech sector offseting sluggish
factory activity data and lower oil prices, as investors
exercised caution ahead of a key payrolls report on Friday.
A report from the Institute of Supply Management showed U.S.
factory activity contracted for the first time in six months in
August as new orders and production tumbled, but data on the
labor market pointed to a pickup in third-quarter economic
growth.
"The ISM data was, in a word, disappointing, because many
investors and market participants were expecting to see a more
robust number, something more in line with recent trend," said
Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory
Group, in New York.
"It has forced investors to reconsider the landscape, not go
blindly into the narrative that spells out a certainty about
interest rates being bumped up in September."
Energy shares, down 0.3 percent, also weighed as oil
prices declined on worries about a supply glut. U.S. crude
settled off 3.5 percent at $43.16 a barrel while Brent
settled 3.1 percent lower at $45.45.
But gains in tech companies such as Hewlett Packard
Enterprise, up 3.2 percent, and Apple, up 0.6
percent, helped keep losses in check. A 4.5-percent gain in
Charter Communications also helped lift the Nasdaq
after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cable services company
would replace EMC Corp in the S&P 500 after the close of
trading on Sept. 7.
The economic data comes ahead of Friday's monthly nonfarm
payrolls data, which could influence the Fed's decision on the
timing of the next interest rate hike.
Solid performance in the labor market has spurred hawkish
comments from some Fed officials in recent weeks. On Thursday,
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the U.S. labor
market is at full strength and the Federal Reserve needs to be
on a path of gradual interest rate increases.
Traders have priced in a 27-percent chance of a hike in
September, up slightly from the 24 percent probability in the
prior session. The odds for a hike in December stand at 54.4
percent, edging up from 53.6 percent on Wednesday, according to
the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.42 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 18,419.3, the S&P 500 lost 0.09 points
to 2,170.86, and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.99
points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,227.21.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.14-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 113 new highs and 28 new lows.
About 6.36 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 5.98 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)