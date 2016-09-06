US STOCKS-Wall St inches up on views Fed will hold off on rates

* Spectra Energy jumps on Enbridge deal
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 6 U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as
economic data bolstered views the Federal Reserve may decide
against raising interest rates in the near term.
The S&P financial index, which tends to rise with
expectations for higher rates, slipped 0.4 percent, while the
S&P utilities index rose 0.9 percent.
A weaker-than-expected reading on the U.S. services sector
in August added to views the Fed will refrain from raising
interest rates when it meets next week.
The Fed is "not getting support from data for a rate
increase, and so we're seeing the market creep a little higher
today," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth
Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
Stocks should benefit from a continued environment of low
rates and the Fed on the sidelines as long as economic data
doesn't show significant slowing, he said.
The chances of a rate hike in September dropped to 15
percent, from 21 percent, after the data. Odds for a December
rate hike fell to 46.9 percent from 50.6 percent, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.71 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 18,520.67, the S&P 500 had gained
3.69 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,183.67 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 19.01 points, or 0.36 percent, to
5,268.91.
The S&P 500's energy index rose 1.5 percent, driven by
Enbridge's acquisition of Spectra Energy for
about $28 billion. Spectra jumped 14.7 percent.
Navistar jumped 44.5 percent after Volkswagen
agreed to supply engines to the U.S. truck maker in
exchange for a 16.6 percent stake.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 157 new highs and 16 new lows.
